Foos, at age 50, opted for a double mastectomy with reconstruction using her own tissue rather than implants. Most doctors she consulted thought she was crazy to lop off her breasts, she says. “They said I should wait until I had a little bit of cancer before I got surgery, but I didn’t want a little bit of cancer.” Foos is hopeful that Jolie’s example will help other women avoid the “unbelievably unempathetic” responses she got in seeking prophylactic mastectomies.

As an Ashkenazi Jew, I opted to be tested for the three BRCA mutations most common in people of my heritage. This meant a test that cost about $650 as opposed to the $3,600 for a broader test that essentially spellchecks the entire BRCA gene.

I met with a genetics counselor who asked me to fill out a family history chart indicating which of my relatives had had breast cancer and at what age. Many people think they have a dangerous familial pattern, but often the pattern fits within normal risks. As it turned out, my family pattern was suspect. Having relatives who got breast cancer before age 60, as my mother and her first cousin did, were red flags. Other red flags that counselors look for: developing breast and ovarian cancer together, and having a male family member diagnosed with breast cancer.

The test itself is nothing more than a blood draw or, nowadays, spitting mouthwash into a cup, followed by a two-week-long wait. Then comes the result, given in person by the counselor. I brought my husband for moral support.

The news was good: I did not carry the mutation. I wept with relief. But then the counselor told me that I should not give too much weight to the finding.

My negative result “would be more meaningful,” she told me, if one or more first-degree relatives (a sister, mother, first cousin) tested positive for one of the BRCAs. Then I would have evidence that the familial cancer pattern was due to this particular genetic mutation. Without that knowledge, it could be that my family’s crazy burden of breast cancer was due to another gene defect—either a less common one that’s known to researchers or one that has yet to be discovered. Sigh.

This was in some ways the hardest news to deal with. How would I tell my two sisters that I wanted them to get tested, too—and that, if they turned out to be BRCA carriers, it would be bad for them but good for me?

“Yeah, that’s a hard conversation to have,” concedes Koval, who sometimes drafts a letter for patients in this situation to help them explain that the whole family benefits when more genetic information is known.

As it turned out, my sisters didn’t want to know. Ignorance, they said, was bliss. Perhaps Angelina Jolie’s revelation will help me reopen that conversation.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Angelina Jolie's mother died of breast cancer. While Marcheline Bertrand did have breast cancer, she died of ovarian cancer.