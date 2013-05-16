Michael Scott’s departure from “The Office” two years ago felt like the series’ natural endpoint. It was sweet and sentimental, gently poking fun at one of show’s basic conceits: that an unseen film crew had spent nearly a decade chronicling daily life at a Scranton paper-supply company, and the resulting documentary is what we are watching. In the season seven finale, Steve Carell's Michael Scott, about to pass through airport security, unhooks a mic from his jacket and breaks the paper-thin fourth wall: “Hey, will you guys let me know if this ever airs?” It was a startling moment, letting Michael say goodbye to the cameramen, and, by proxy, to us.

"The Office"’s final season has offered an extended answer to the question of who is behind those cameras. Tonight, the show will end its nine-year run with that hoary staple of sitcom finales: a wedding. (Dwight, Rainn Wilson’s overbearing beet farmer, will marry Angela Kinsey’s peevish accountant.) But the finale’s main event is a reunion show, the kind that follows every season of “Survivor” and “Real Housewives” and “The Real World,” giving the reality stars a chance to contest their onscreen portrayal and to discuss what it was like to be surrounded by camera. It’s a fitting finale to this strange and self-referential season. Now that the mockumentary sitcom is commonplace—“Parks and Recreation,” “Modern Family”—“The Office” has shifted from a sly evocation of workplace culture to become a commentary on the mockumentary genre itself.

The show has spent the back half of this past season dismembering its fourth wall piece by piece. As we learned midway through the season, the in-show documentary is airing on public television over nine nights (the tagline: “The lives. The loves. The people. The Office: An American Workplace”). This isn’t raucous reality TV; the YouTube promo frames it as high-minded and heartwarming, something like PBS’s groundbreaking 1973 series, “An American Family,” the grandfather of modern reality television. It’s absurd, of course, and it raises more questions than it answers (Why have they been filming for nine years? Why has no one ever objected?), but as a deconstruction of the mockumentary as a form, it’s interesting—something “The Office” has rarely been in the past few years.





Since Carell’s departure, the show’s humor has gone broader and goofier, but the season’s best moments have been in a softer, and at times bleaker, key. Jim, the affable slacker played by John Krasinski, grew sick of Scranton and the paper industry and decided to join the start-up of his dreams—in Philadelphia, leaving his wife Pam (Jenna Fischer) alone with their two kids and a pile of resentments. The slow disintegration of their marriage emerged without any typical TV shortcuts: no cheating, no lies. Their fights were as brutal to watch as any endless, uncomfortable Michael Scott joke, but without laughter to alleviate the cringing. The tension came to a head halfway through the season, when, after a ­heated argument with Jim, Pam hangs up the phone and cries at her desk. Then suddenly, a handsome boom mic operator, Brian, materializes from outside the camera’s frame to comfort her and tell the cameramen to stop shooting. It was a mere few minutes at the end of an otherwise non-notable episode, but suddenly “The Office” felt self-aware in a totally new way. It was a compelling moment, but a deeply uncomfortable one, asking us to reexamine everything we had already seen. How had Brian formed a friendship with Pam without our knowledge? If this had taken place outside the camera’s frame, what else had we missed?