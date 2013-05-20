Last week we looked at Cracker Jack, which is engaged in a transparently desperate brand overhaul that seems predestined for failure. This time around, let's look at another snack brand that's undergoing a redesign, only this one is much more nuanced: Little Debbie.

The Little Debbie line of snack cakes, produced by the family-owned McKee Foods Corporation, has been around since 1960. The brand's packaging has always been adorned by a portrait of its namesake, Debbie McKee, the granddaughter of company co-founder O.D. McKee. Debbie's look has changed a bit over the years, but not by much. And her latest redesign, unveiled earlier this month, is so subtle that most people might not even notice. Here, take a look.

Wow. If Cracker Jack underwent major cosmetic surgery, Little Debbie barely got a chemical peel. Kind of makes you wonder why they bothered, right?





It would be great to ask the real Little Debbie about that, since she's still alive and is now an executive at McKee Foods. Unfortunately, she doesn’t speak to the media, but the company made creative services manager John Petticord available for the following interview: