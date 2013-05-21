Historically, Republicans haven't been as successful at courting youngish Valley types. Along with doing socially conservative things like opposing gay marriage, they fail to differentiate fast-growing tech companies from traditional businesses—and some first-generation tech giants like Cisco, HP, and Intel—that just ask for low corporate tax rates and fewer regulations. Silicon Valley also wants to be left alone, but fundamentally recognizes the value of government for helping to prepare its raw material, whether by investing in research and development or reforming our immigration and education systems so that they grow the talent pool. Fowler calls this philosophy "progressive libertarianism"—something George W. Bush just didn't understand.

"The Bush administration was an old-economy White House. They looked at workers as costs, like you would pay your electric bills, rent, and your salaries," Fowler says. "For the new economy, ninety percent of my assets walk out the door at 5:00 p.m. every day. They're people. That fundamental misunderstanding by Republicans has really kept the door closed for a long time. Republicans will come here and say, we're against regulation, we're against taxes. And that's not enough."

Jim Green, a former Democratic National Committee staffer who ran technology outreach for the Obama campaign in 2012, says politicians from both parties can court tech donors with a message that government is flawed, but fixable. "The typical fundraising email that might go out to base supporters of either party is not what will win you supporters in the Valley," Green says. To demonstrate, he riffs on the text of a stock appeal to tech donors. "'Washington, D.C., is not catching up to the gravity of the challenges we face. Recognizing that, you're trying to close that gap between the politics and the reality. Here are three things that I'm focused on, but I want to hear from you.' Portray yourself as a problem solver, someone who looks at data and facts to inform their decisions."

Step Three: Play the Long Game

A lot of people can say the right things to tech companies, and then go back to Washington and go back to their old ways of thinking. "Silicon Valley tends not to kiss on the first date. And we don't like one-night stands—we like relationships," says Silicon Valley Leadership Group chairman Carl Guardino. "And that means, get to know us on policy. As you do that, you will earn our respect, and a natural outflow of our respect is earned political support. To think you can fly in and fly out isn't practical or successful."

For example, Guardino talks of bonding with Kevin McCarthy back when he was a freshman representative in the California state house. The Leadership Group now hosts the Bakersfield Republican once a quarter, visits him in D.C. a couple of times a year, and holds twice-monthly conference calls with different House committee chairs. But McCarthy—now the third-ranking GOP House member—also serves up a lot of partisan red meat, crusades against environmental protections and infrastructure investment, and sometimes votes against things like funding for scientific research. Perhaps as a result, the tech industry isn't one of his biggest sources of cash, and for trying so hard to make inroads, he was only their 20th-favorite legislator in 2012.

Guess who’s at the top of that list, though? The sainted libertarian Ron Paul, with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown—who had an independent streak of sorts while in Congress—not far behind. Chris Christie himself is no establishment darling, either. Which suggests that the perhaps best way to raise money as a Republican in Silicon Valley is to be not much of a Republican at all.