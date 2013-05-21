What about me? Where do I stand on this? For years I’ve been reluctant to answer questions on the subject. I was afraid of the “homophobe” tag. I didn’t want my gay friends and colleagues to look at me with horror, suspicion or disdain. So let me be clear: yes, I’m a progressive who supports a secular society in which you don’t impose your faith on others – and in which the government, no matter how big or small, must always stay out of the bedroom. But I am also (to Richard Dawkins’s continuing disappointment) a believing Muslim. And, as a result, I really do struggle with this issue of homosexuality. As a supporter of secularism, I am willing to accept same-sex weddings in a state-sanctioned register office, on grounds of equity. As a believer in Islam, however, I insist that no mosque be forced to hold one against its wishes.

Translation: I am a liberal Muslim, who because of my faith struggles with homosexuality. But Islam has nothing to do with my intolerance! Hasan is blissfully unaware of the contradiction. He has, however, broached a potentially interesting point, namely the relationship between faith (in this case Islam) and tolerance. But because the rest of his piece is devoted to upholding Islam, he can’t really continue with this line of thinking. As he writes:

I know it might be hard to believe, but Islam is not a religion of violence, hate or intolerance – despite the best efforts of a minority of reactionaries and radicals to argue (and behave) otherwise.

He doesn't seem to notice that several paragraphs earlier he had referenced a study by quoting the following line: “None of the 500 British Muslims interviewed believed that homosexual acts were morally acceptable.” This doesn’t really seem like “a minority of reactionaries.”

Hasan then quotes everyone’s favorite “moderate” Muslim, Tariq Ramadan, the Oxford professor whose equivocating on issues such as stoning women has been questioned, most notably by Paul Berman in The New Republic. As Ramadan states, “I may disagree with what you are doing because it’s not in accordance with my belief but I respect who are you are.” Hasan then notes that this is “a question of respect and mutual understanding.” Stripped of the touchy-feely language, this is just another version of “hate the sin, love the sinner,” and it’s just as slippery, implying that homosexuality is about actions alone, as if straight people consider their straightness only in the context of heterosexual sex.

Before long, Hasan’s piece descends further into silliness. He writes:

A 2011 poll for the think tank Demos found that fewer than one in four British Muslims disagreed with the statement “I am proud of how Britain treats gay people.” There is much to be proud of, but still much to be done.

It clearly doesn’t take much for Hasan to feel pride. And anyway, this poll could be read any number of ways. How does Britain treat gay people? He continues: