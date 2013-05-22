Last year, an unheralded shareholder proposal to split the chairman and CEO positions at JPMorgan Chase—both currently held by Jamie Dimon—captured 40 percent of the vote. This year, the proposal had much more fanfare, riding a wave of shareholder activism that has been largely successful in forcing changes in corporate governance at the country’s largest publicly traded companies. Moreover, JPMorgan Chase has been mired in management chaos, stemming from the failed “London Whale” trades that cost the company more than $6 billion, as well as a mile-long rap sheet of lawsuits and regulatory enforcement. Activists even secured the support of the two major shareholder advisory firms.

But when the votes were tallied on Wednesday morning, the measure fared even worse than last year, with Dimon preserving his status as chairman and CEO by a 68-32 vote. How did JPMorgan improve their standing with shareholders after such a notorious year?

Management would chalk it up to the company’s record profits and favorable stock price, signaling no need to rock the boat and dismantle a successful corporate team. In reality, not only did the bank stymie activist shareholders by withholding critical information from them, but Dimon secured his position by threatening to detonate the company’s stock price—showing an irresponsibility that is precisely what you don’t want in a chairman of the board.

Imagine an election where one campaign has perfect information about the universe of voters—who has cast a ballot, who hasn’t, and who needs to be persuaded—and it deliberately withholds that information from its opponent. That’s what happened here. In the week leading up to the vote, Broadridge Financial Solutions, the firm that tallies ballots for JPMorgan Chase on proposals like this, stopped providing any information to shareholders about how many votes had been cast and who had voted. After a query from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Broadridge relented and delivered the information. But the damage was done; JPMorgan Chase had targeted its message to remaining voters while the activists were totally in the dark.