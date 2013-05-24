But all that bitterness evaporated in 2004, when I saw Before Sunset, a sequel that nobody asked for but everyone needed. Critics fell all over themselves praising that modest, intimate, 77-minute film, which found the characters reunited in Paris after nine years and inching toward romance once more. As the camera twisted along cobbled streets and through cafes, tracking a path as tangled as its characters’ emotions, the film illustrated just how tense it can be to watch two people, locked in a deep conversation about the dark compromises of adulthood.

Now in my late twenties, and prickled with dissatisfaction for a relationship heading toward its end, I watched both Before films back-to-back, and was captivated by them. I no longer felt threatened by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy—as if their success and beauty, as actors or characters, somehow took away from mine—but felt a swell of gratitude to find my own reflection in them. Yes, this was me, wrestling with the romantic ideals I thought I had dismantled back in those courtyards, with all those books and cigarettes. Yes, this was me, haunted by loneliness, despite all the fortresses I’d built to keep it at bay. Before Sunset ends with an artful cliffhanger: Can these two people save each other? Once a reminder of the life I could not afford, Jesse and Celine had now become a harbinger for the enduring romance I still longed to have.

So now we come to Before Midnight, which I had anticipated so much I thought for certain I would dislike it. (This is also a truism of my generation. We arm ourselves with disappointment, in case it comes in handy down the road.) But I was not. In fact, Before Midnight might be my favorite of the trilogy, because it has the gravity of passing time. Jesse and Celine’s story has taken on the rich complexities of a novel, or an ambitious documentary series, like a fictional version of Michael Apted’s ground-breaking Seven Up, in which we age along with the characters. When I saw Ethan Hawke in the first moments of the film—with his hair streaked by sun or hairstylists, and his casual indie rock shirt—he looked like a 41-year-old father still shopping at Urban Outfitters and praying to get a flirty glance from the cute sales clerk, which is to say he looked like half of the 41-year-old fathers I know. He had that sad displacement of the lion who fears he is no longer the strongest in the pride. And his character Jesse is quite literally displaced: He lives in France now, an ocean away from his teenage son, having followed his heart to a country whose language is not his own.

He and Celine have twin daughters now. And the opening scenes demonstrate that they are still deeply connected. But Celine’s face and body have been sagged by age and motherhood, and as the story unfolds, we see that her youthful daffiness has hardened into a bit of feminist rage. Celine has always wrestled with the conflict between wanting her independence and needing to be loved. And now, she finds herself twisted in a knot of resentment toward her husband, the world that has rendered her erotic self invisible, and toward herself perhaps, though that one is the trickiest to articulate.

Over a night in a hotel room that was meant to be a respite from their troubles, she unleashes a sea of discontent. Jesse watches from the bed, eyebrows flickering with frustration and pain, as she paces and fumes, indulging monologues that are flinty, irrational, and maddening, but my God, I was with her every step of the way. I have sought out my own destruction in so many arguments in this exact same manner: Tell me I’m fat; tell me you fucked her; tell me you’re leaving. Here’s a rock—please bash me now.