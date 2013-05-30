The German director Margarethe von Trotta has had such a long and fascinating career that, if there were justice in these matters—which idea is laughable—she would be treasured by more than who do so now. Beginning in 1975 she has made films that dealt with women, known and unknown, all of which were wonderfully persuasive. Sisters was thoroughly moving, Marianne and Juliane was both moving and politically striking, Rosa Luxemburg triumphed cinematically over a difficult subject. Now, with Pamela Katz again as her co-writer, she presents Hannah Arendt. Von Trotta says she wants to make films about women who think. She has done it before, and she has in some ways done it again.

Some of us will remember Arendt herself, the German-Jewish political philosopher who escaped from the Nazis. She arrived in New York in 1941. Distinguished in her profession, she soon got teaching posts and became eminent, the author of The Origins of Totalitarianism and The Human Condition. Von Trotta deftly shows us how Arendt—who, by the way, was virtually a chain-smoker with her husband—used her personal likes and dislikes to recreate a small Berlin society in her New York apartment, intellectuals who gathered to smoke and discuss subjects on which they knew they would not agree but wanted the fun of discussion.

Then came the kidnapping of Adolf Eichmann. The New Yorker engaged Arendt to cover the trial in Jerusalem for them. She went, and her report, published in five parts in the magazine and then in book form, stirred up as fierce an intellectual controversy as any of us have ever seen in New York.

Arendt maintained that her very presence at the trial enabled her to wipe away emotional touches and see the facts for what they were—principally, that Eichmann himself was a mere cog in the Nazi wheel, obeying orders, in shipping Jews to camps; and that Jewish leaders had sometimes helped Nazis (hoping to assist Jews). She coined the phrase “the banality of evil” about Eichmann. Her analysis infuriated thousands of Jews who assailed Arendt’s seeming defense of Eichmann, using every means—print, letters, meetings. Newspapers joined in the attack. A few respondents saw sense in Arendt’s reactions. Once again the main question of the Nuremberg trials was raised: After a war, can an enemy soldier or official be punished for obeying orders? (An English friend of mine, Giles Playfair, an expert in penology, published an article in The New Republic holding that Israel should show moral leadership by declining to hang Eichmann.) Footage of the actual trial is included in this film, with much of Eichmann himself. We can see that he is not fearful, he is resigned. He seems to think that the trial is merely a show before he is hanged.