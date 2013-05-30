Last week, the day after announcing that he had paid off his $452 million government loan nine years early, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that government should no longer provide such subsidies. Asked why he now opposed subsidies that he had so clearly benefited from, Musk tweeted, "Technically, I 'got rich' from Zip2 & PayPal w zero govt anything, put 100% of that into SpaceX, Tesla & SolarCity." He added that a "carbon tax would be a better way" and "Yes, am arguing against subsidies and in favor of a tax on the end bad created. Market will then achieve best solution."

The claim is a curious one coming from a man who has built his fortune through companies that have been heavily subsidized by the federal government. The Tesla Model S electric sedan is, without question, a remarkable achievement. A luxury car that offers high performance and over 200 miles on a single charge, the Model S is plainly a milestone in the transition away from gasoline-powered vehicles. But Musk's suggestion that he could have achieved it through a carbon tax instead of direct subsidies defies credulity.

The argument for a carbon tax is that it corrects distortions in the market due to the externalized costs of emitting carbon, which in turn would allow companies that produce zero-emission vehicles, like Tesla, to compete on a level playing field without further public assistance. This argument allows Musk to elide just how dependent his companies—both those that offer low carbon benefits and those, like SpaceX, that don’t—have been on direct public support for the development and commercialization of the technologies upon which they were built.

While a carbon tax might have provided some benefit to Tesla or Musk's residential solar company, Solar City, there is no imaginable carbon tax that would begin to approximate the value of the $7,500 tax credit that the federal government offers to buyers of electric cars. Or the $2.4 billion dollars that the federal government invested in battery manufacturing through the 2009 stimulus. Or the half-billion dollar loan that financed the factory in which Tesla manufactures the Model S. Or the 20 years of funding from the American and Japanese governments that have resulted in dramatic advances in the lithium batteries that power the Model S.