When I drove to southern West Virginia a few weeks ago to watch Senator Joe Manchin defend his role in pushing gun-control legislation, I was struck to find that at the first of two town hall meetings he held, at the high-ceilinged Wyoming County Courthouse in tiny Pineville, he got not a single critical question about the gun bill. (Things were different at his next stop.) The people in Pineville had other things on their mind, including the plight of the retired coal miners whose health benefits are imperiled in one of the more remarkable tales of corporate gall to come down the pike in a while.

To recap quickly (fuller background is here): Peabody Energy, the largest coal company in the world and the inspiration for a great John Prine song, in 2007 created a separate entity called Patriot Coal and assigned it 13 percent of its coal reserves. Peabody also shifted over to Patriot 40 percent of its health care liabilities—the obligations for 8,400 former Peabody employees. A year later, Patriot was loaded up with even more weight when it acquired Magnum Coal, an offshoot of the second-largest mining company, Arch Coal. This left Patriot with responsibility for another 2,300 retirees, and liabilities of $1.37 billion. To nobody’s surprise, Patriot is now seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy and saying it can’t afford to cover the health benefits of the 22,000 retirees and their spouses for whom it is responsible, most of whom never spent a day of their life working for something called Patriot Coal.

At the meeting, Manchin mentioned that he had, with fellow West Virginia Senator Jay Rockefeller, introduced legislation that would force Peabody to kick in money to help cover the retiree benefits it had sloughed off. And he minced no words in condemning the gambit. Peabody’s original carving off of Patriot, knowing it was setting it up to fail and take the retiree liabilities down with it, “wasn’t an honorable transaction,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. You can’t make that wrong a right… I don’t care what side of the [political] fence you’re on, if that’s not not right I don’t know what that is.”

Well, whether or not it was “right” in the eyes of those sitting in Pineville does not seem to have mattered in the court of law. On Thursday, a bankruptcy judge in St. Louis ruled that Patriot could indeed get out of $1.5 billion in retiree health-care obligations. As the Wall Street Journal reports: “The judge raised the issue [of Peabody’s motive in creating Patriot] but said it ultimately wasn't relevant to the question of whether Patriot needed concessions to survive, because it isn't clear whether Patriot will be able to recover any funds from either Peabody or Arch. 'Was Debtor Patriot Coal Corporation created to fail? Maybe not. Maybe,' the judge wrote.” As for those retiree benefits secured over decades of negotiations by the United Mine Workers of America, well, they were too generous to begin with, the judge wrote: “Unions generally try to bargain for the best deal for their members. However, there is likely some responsibility to be absorbed for demanding benefits that the employer cannot realistically fund in perpetuity, particularly given the availability of sophisticated actuarial analysts and cost trend experts.”