At least, that was White’s recollection. David Noble, the longtime counselor for Columbia and the defense attorney in this case, said that if anyone had taken advantage of the Yoders, it was whoever had talked them into the lawsuit in the first place. The lawsuit they brought eventually compelled their three Amish neighbors, whose land also supported the well but who had no problem with Columbia, to testify in court. This so angered the neighbors that they refused to speak to the Yoders all during the trial.

“Those other three Amish men were the ones who talked to Mr. Yoder’s bishop,” Noble said. “I’m almost certain that somebody from Columbia Natural Resources was not doing that.” As for Columbia Gas Transmission Corp., who was also his client, he said without prompting, “It wasn’t always possible to know everything that was going on there. That’s generally true of most multimillion dollar companies.” He said the suit was bogus from the beginning, part of an orchestration by a local Columbia competitor whom Noble later bested in a racketeering case. The fact that, in the end, a court of appeals ruled in favor of the Yoders, “can only be explained by mental retardation or corruption. Take your pick.”

White, the judge in the case, now runs a Holmes County law firm with his son Christopher. Between them, the younger White said, they have consulted with several dozen Amish landowners who have been duped or wronged by energy companies and whose only remedy is through litigation. Christopher White, a jocund man in his 30s, offered a typical example. In early 2012, he said, “This guy came through town saying, ‘I’m Santa Claus, because I’m going to get you a phenomenal oil and gas lease.’… He buddied up to an Amish man and signed him for $15 an acre,” saying that there was no better deal to be had in the area. Afterward, the farmer consulted White, who concluded that the leasing agent had committed fraud. “But,” White added, “that Amish man just wanted to let it go.” Paul Miller, a garrulous old lawyer whose office sits between farms in Millersburg, the Holmes County seat, watched something similar unfold on the very road where he lives. Anticipating the boom, an oil company that had leases with most of his Amish neighbors sent representatives to extend those leases for five years at $200 an acre. Once again, agents made false assertions about the market, sealing deals with landowners who didn’t know any better. Miller's neighbors could have taken the issue to court. “But the Amish farmer just takes it and says, ‘I made a big mistake,’” Miller said.

Not that every Amish farmer is looking for a payday. Dale Arnold, the director of energy policy for the Ohio Farm Bureau and a Holmes County native, notes that some Amish lease their land for less than the market value on purpose, with many Amish believing that a windfall will cause their children to leave the faith. “They see their futures at stake,” he said. “So their bishop will say, yeah, you can get a lease. But your settlement is going to be smaller than what your English neighbors are settling on, and it’s going to be in this range.” Arnold has seen many Amish land collectives, of several dozens landowners each, sign leases this way. But an Amish bishop I spoke to, who has encouraged this path, noted a key difficulty: Many conservative practitioners of the Amish faith use so little farming technology that their farms barely break even. To them, the fat signing bonus seems like a must.





And yet the potential damage to land used for fracking is enormous. Between above-ground trucking and the storage of chemicals and heavy machinery, and the sheer size of the underground operation, a full-fledged site can occupy 10 acres of land—a significant percentage for the average Amish farm, which is usually no more than 150 acres. And a lease can entitle a company to much more than just fracking rights—like the right to conduct seismic testing, or construct pipelines or storage fields, on a piece of land. That’s not to mention the environmental hazards to livestock and water tables that fracking and auxiliary activities, like piping and storing, may pose. The signing bonus and royalty checks help compensate for the risk.

One argument goes that Amish farmers who find themselves in legal limbo should know better. Oil and gas development, after all, has been a mainstay in the area for more than a century, as the many pump jacks—the drinking bird–style oil wells—in Eastern Ohio cornfields attest. Increasingly, though, oil and gas companies are taking advantage of farmers who hold leases that they, their grandparents, or the person who sold them the land, may have signed decades ago. That's partly due to a quirk in Ohio law. A lease typically expires after a certain time period if the company involved does not build a well that pays royalties or produces oil or gas in certain quantities. But in Ohio, a company is not required to scrub a lease from the books once it expires; depending on how much of a fight a company puts up, expunging a lease from the books can require a landowner to appear before a judge.

That can put Amish landowners in a bind. A lease could be obviously expired, and yet, if a company wants to take the matter to court, a farmer could be powerless to expunge it. Christopher White described a client of his in a fairly representative situation. In 1983, he signed a lease that allowed a local oil company to drill a small well on his property. He voided the lease, by buying the well, four years ago. To make it official, the farmer prepared an affidavit—a minor legal exercise deemed OK by the church. But almost immediately, two national companies, Devon Energy and EnerVest, moved to block him. They argued that the lease, in which they had purchased an interest, was alive and well due to a second oil well attached to the lease, on the border of the farmer’s property.





Even if they don’t intend to drill there, companies like Devon and EnerVest have an interest in hanging onto the oil and gas rights. For one, the profit a company can make by owning merely a part of leases like these is enormous. Chesapeake Energy’s Aubrey McClendon, for example, boasted to shareholders on a 2011 conference call that the company had spent $2.2 billion on leasing acreage above the Utica Shale play, and then sold the leases to a fifth of those acres for $2.3 billion. On average, Chesapeake had held each of those leases for less than a year.

Christopher White went digging and discovered that the well on the edge of the property belonged to a different lease, also expired. But when he explained the error in the companies’ argument—that long ago, there had been a mix-up between two leases, and the lease in which they own interest was indeed dead—“They said, ‘Well that might be so, but we think we have an argument, and we’re not going to let you go.’” The only remedy, Christopher White said, was to ask a judge to interpret the contract. “If he wants to get that expired lease off his land and enter a new lease, he’s going to have to sue two national oil companies.” He said that the chances of this happening are very obviously low. (EnerVest did not reply to requests for comment and a Devon spokesperson declined to comment.)

Thomas White said the two companies’ intransigence is their way of saying to him, "You represent an Amish man. We know you won’t sue.” I asked Noble, the Columbia lawyer, if companies know this about the Amish. “Oh sure,” he said. “It’s a known fact to us.”

Locally, no one has been surprised that the Amish and energy companies find themselves in conflict. After all, the same stricture has been creating similar problems for decades. Garrett Roach, a Millersburg attorney, has seen many clients forgive debts of tens of thousands of dollars rather than collecting in court; he has represented Amish in lawsuits only when they were owed sums approaching a half a million dollars and their livelihoods depended on it. Thomas White recalled that in a bygone era, when he was a young assistant prosecutor, it was normal for Amish to avoid court even in criminal cases. He met an Amish farmer who had been horsewhipped by a gaggle of drunken boys burglarizing his house but refused to press criminal charges. Then there was the Amish man whose young daughter had been sexually abused by another man’s son. No charges were necessary, the man insisted to White, because the abuser’s father agreed to pay him some money.

The Amish will consult with lawyers. “When I was a young lawyer,” Paul Miller said, “an Amish businessman told me, ‘Now Paul, you understand, you can fight a tiger if you pull its teeth’”—meaning that a sharply-negotiated contract can protect them. Still, they lack recourse against breaches of contract. Working in Amish country, Paul Miller said, essentially means his entire practice has evolved around avoiding the use of the most fundamental tool in his toolbox.

By and large, English landowners have fared far better in the market. Arnold, the Ohio Farm Bureau energy policy director, said that English farmers routinely receive rental fees and bonus provisions in the thousands of dollars. They have also, when companies have taken advantage of them, been predictably litigious. Two counties over from Lloyd Miller, two English landowners who claim that they were defrauded, signing leases they thought were only authorizing shallow oil wells but in fact were for fracking operations, chose to take the matter to court. In January 2012 they filed a joint lawsuit to void their leases. They are each seeking more than $25,000 and a court-ordered injunction to stop drilling on their land.

Aware of the complications caused by a prohibition on lawsuits, some bishops have decided that their flock can pursue what’s known as a declaratory judgment, in which a judge merely interprets a contract. Many are still uncomfortable with that, but at least one Amish couple in Holmes County, a bishop named Reuben Schlabach and his wife Sara, are currently pursuing this option to try to have a lease voided. The process still unfolds in a courtroom, but the arrangement is more palatable because there are no monetary awards involved and no jury.

This route, though, only works in limited circumstances—it would not do in the case of someone like Lloyd Miller, who signed the undervalued lease. Near the end of my visit to his home, I asked him whether he was jealous of his English neighbors for their ability to sue. The question seemed never to have occurred to him. “To us, it’s not—it’s not even a matter of if we would. It’s my own mistake, and if he wants to take advantage of me…” Lloyd trailed off. He glanced out the window, at the frozen ground of his driveway. “Basically, you have to laugh it off, because it will spoil every day you wake up.”

Molly Redden is a staff writer for The New Republic. Follow her on Twitter @mtredden.