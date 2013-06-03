Writers like me who have supported the law treated this a big deal. But I would like to think we were candid about the downsides, even as we highlighted the upsides. Paul Krugman, Kevin Drum, Matthew Yglesias, and I all noted that California was just one state—and, in some respects, a best-case scenario, because its officials are committed to the law’s success and enjoy broad support from corporate, medical, and consumer leaders. We also noted—as we had noted before—that some young and healthy people would have to pay more. Again, a health insurance system that no longer discriminates against the old and sick can no longer discriminate in favor of the young and healthy. We also acknowledged that getting the insurance bids is just one step in the process. As many of us have written, plenty of things could go wrong with Obamacare—and at least a few of them surely will.

The initial response on the right was silence—until late last week, when Avik Roy, a columnist from Forbes, decided to try an experiment. He went to eHealthInsurance, the clearinghouse website for people who try to buy individual coverage today, and used two fictional people to obtain insurance offers for a 25-year-old healthy man and a 40-year-old healthy man. He then compared the offers eHealthInsurance produced to the bids the California exchange had provided. The eHealthInsurance premiums were substantially less—and, from this, Roy concluded that California would experience precisely the kind of “rate shock” he and other Obamacare critics had predicted. "Obamacare itself more than doubles the cost of insurance on the individual market," Roy wrote. "I can understand why Democrats in California would want to mislead the public on this point. But journalists have a professional responsibility to check out the facts for themselves." Within a day or so, every right-wing outlet had picked up Roy’s calculation—for a while, it was the lead item on Drudge. The Daily Caller’s headline was typical: “Obamacare drives up insurance premiums by up to 146 percent in California.”

If you’ve ever tried to buy insurance on your own, you have a pretty good idea of how ridiculous Roy’s experiment was. If not, go and read Ezra Klein and Rick Ungar, who over the weekend pointed out each of the many flaws. Among the problems they identified: The prices a consumer sees on eHealthInsurance are classic “teaser rates”—in this case, available only to people who don’t have pre-existing conditions. A 25-year-old with a history of allergies, or diabetes, or repetitive stress injuries, or mental health problems, or any number of other common conditions could not have gotten that rate. In fact, that 25-year-old might not have been able to get insurance at all. “That’s not just comparing apples to oranges,” Ezra wrote. “It’s comparing apples to oranges that the fruit guy may not even let you buy.”

And it’s even worse than that. Insurance bids from eHealthInsurance are for new customers only. Insurers who sell to individuals—that is, insurers who sell in the “non-group market”—frequently raise rates dramatically, and unpredictably, because a particular group of customers have become too expensive to insure. In other words, if you buy on eHealthInsurance, you might get a reasonable rate the first year, only to experience eye-popping increases a year or two later. That won’t happen on the exchanges, because, under Obamacare, insurers can’t charge different prices to new and existing customers.

But the most amazing part of Roy’s entry was what it didn’t say. Roy never acknowledged that, even as young and healthy people would have to face higher premiums, older and sicker people would face lower premiums. He said absolutely nothing—not a single word!—about the federal subsidies available to people with incomes below 400 percent of the poverty line. (That's about $46,000 a year for a single adult, or $94,000 for a family of four.) This has been a pattern with his writing and, unfortunately, much of what I read on the right. Articles focus on the drawbacks of Obamacare but almost never acknolwedge the benefits.