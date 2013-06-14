The Kings of Summer sounds like a film that might have been made in the 1950s.

Joe Toy (Nick Robinson) is a dreamy boy with sleepy eyes, half shy, half detached; his is the mind that is beginning to think of stories and shaving. His mother is dead and his father, Frank, is solid but desperate, doing his best and putting his foot in it. He is played by Nick Offerman without any attempt to be warm or ingratiating, with the result that you love him. Joe has two friends, Patrick (Gabriel Basso), a good-looking kid, an athlete probably (he has one foot in a cast, never explained). And then there is Biaggio (Moises Arias), who looks like Kafka at twelve, and can shift from trance to being a hip dancer. He’s so unlikely in rural Ohio that you realize this film is indifferent to likelihood.





So the three boys wander into the woods to build a house and get away from ridiculous parents. They see deer, birds, rodents, and a snake. They make fires and cook a few meals. Joe and Gabriel share a kissy girlfriend, Kelly (Erin Moriarty), who has enough kindness and understanding to cope with them both without going down on them. Nothing happens beyond it being a summer to remember, and a feast of forgetting, and the film is often made of fragments as if the mythology of that summer is breaking up the actuality. There are big emotional close-ups, again without much explanation, and random cutaways and sound overlaps. I don’t think Ohio or anywhere else need be like this. The Kings of Summer is a movie and a fresh delight, full of amiable, foolish people and the casual persistence of common lives. It’s also the sort of movie that may not hang around for long, so get to it fast. Then you can see it again. God knows what a director as odd as this does next, but you’ll be glad he did this.

I can’t say the same for The Iceman, the kind of ordeal that thinks it can get away with mayhem and brutality by insisting on the provenance of real events. The central figure is Richard Kuklinski, a man who has forgotten how many people he has killed because he regards it as a hobby or a vocation, not as a job. Yes, he was paid, by one Mob or another, and in the film he uses that money to support a family while hiding where it comes from. The real Kuklinski died in prison in 2006 at the age of 70, just days before he was about to testify against Sammy Gravano.

There are suggestions that Kuklinski was mentally disturbed, or paranoid, or bipolar—but what about the mental illness that wants to watch the reenactment and study the mounting psychopathology of Michael Shannon’s characters? If you don’t know who Shannon is, think of the neighbor in Revolutionary Road, and of Nelson Van Alden in Boardwalk Empire, and of the central figure in Take Shelter, who fears that an apocalyptic storm is coming. Shannon is one of the most ominous and potent people on screen today. I don’t know him, and I hope he’s a sweetheart. But he looks both frightening and frightened of himself, steeped in anger and depression, and so full of despair that he is a danger to others. How good an actor is he? It is hard to tell, because he is steadily cast as an intimidating force of unexplained hostility. He needs enormous and challenging roles to find out what is really lurking there. He needs to be Uncle Vanya, or one of the fellows waiting for Godot, or Falstaff.

Kuklinski killed at least a hundred people; we get to see a fair sampling of them, and we are expected to accept that this is the way of the world. However damaged he was as a child (and there are insulting, exculpatory hints of this), Kuklinski is offered as a family man who loves his wife and children as if they were his life raft in mid-Pacific. He does not apologize for his actions, or seek any profound explanations. He simply says that he does it to protect and feed his family. Just imagine if this film were about a concentration-camp guard who expedites the gas chamber (and cleans up afterward) to put cake on the table at home. Would that be acceptable? Why is spectacular murder supposed to be an entertainment where moral outrage can be suspended?