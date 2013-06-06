Some adjustments seem obvious. For instance, the report states that Gallup’s questions are “more weighted” toward past voting than other surveys, and acknowledges that the poll would have been more accurate if they had removed the question about whether voters “thought” a lot about the election. Those changes might narrow, eliminate, or even reverse the difference between Gallup’s 4-point gap and the 3-point gap in other surveys after the switch from likely voters to registered voters.

But was the “average” of three points accurate? That’s an important, unsolved mystery—and it’s why Gallup hasn’t yet adopted changes to its likely voter model. Here’s the problem: Nearly all of the likely-voter surveys underestimated Obama’s support, and we don’t know if that’s because the likely-voter screen was excluding too many Obama supporters, or if the underlying sample of registered voters was too good for Romney.

There's a case that the likely-voter screens were to blame. Certainly, elements of the screen, like asking about interest in the election, were problematic. But the average of registered-voter surveys actually nailed the result, raising the question of whether there was any difference between Obama’s standing among likely and registered voters. Additionally, the Current Population Survey found almost no difference in the racial composition of registered and likely voters. If Obama’s share of the vote among registered and likely voters was actually about the same, we’d have to rethink which polls were most accurate, and, suddenly, Gallup’s 3-point Obama lead among registered voters wouldn’t look so bad.

That said, there probably was a gap between likely and registered voters in 2012, even if it’s not clear whether it was 1, 2, or 3 points. The CPS didn’t show a big difference in the racial composition of registered and actual voters in 2008, but likely voter surveys were still more accurate than registered voter polls. And more generally, it seems difficult to imagine that Obama’s young and diverse coalition matched the turnout of Romney’s older, whiter base. But the bottom line is that there wasn’t an election of registered voters, so there’s no authoritative answer on the size of the gap between registered and likely voters. As a result, Gallup plans to conduct experiments in the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial contest to help calibrate its likely voter model going forward. We’ll see what they find.

The most important Gallup news might not have been any innovative finding from the report, but a continued commitment to transparency. Gallup deserves considerable credit for releasing their raw data through the Roper Center for Public Opinion archives, which allowed Blumenthal to diagnose Gallup’s failings early on. Blumenthal and Ariel Edwards-Levy reported Tuesday that Gallup would make the raw data from their experiments and future surveys available through the Roper Center, which will allow analysts to confirm that their changes have yielded improvements.

Indeed, Gallup’s adjustments have reduced the "house effect"—the tendency of a pollster to favor Republicans or Democrats—of their tracking poll of the president’s approval rating. Similarly, the appendix to this week's report confirmed that the racial composition of all adults on Election Day was far closer to Census targets than their polls from earlier in 2012, although minorities were still under-represented. Gallup’s most recent round of changes have already brought the firm's sample of adults even closer to CPS targets, according to the report, although it’s unclear by how much.

The details in the report suggest that those additional improvements might be substantial: a point from weighting within regions, a point from eliminating the likely voter question about “interest,” and unknown, additional gains from coming closer to CPS targets for race and ethnicity and returning to random digit dialing samples—all could contribute to a Gallup comeback. The survey is extremely well-funded and has huge samples, especially over a multi-week period. They’ve brought in a highly regarded team of survey methodologists, and their commitment to transparency means that analysts should ultimately be able to confirm that their efforts have paid dividends. It just might be enough to restore confidence in America’s oldest polling firm.