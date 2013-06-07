Nick takes a job selling mattresses for his sister's boorish boyfriend (Will Ferrell), until Billy comes up with an insane plan: Become a summer intern at Google, first by enrolling in the University of Phoenix to satisfy the company’s "must be a college student" requirement. Nick decides to come along for the ride. "I want to do something that matters!" he says. After a stereotypically zany interview, the intern committee decides to bring on the dubious duo, in the name of "diversity."

When they arrive on campus, Nick and Billy seem painfully old. "It's scary because it's new," Nick tells Billy after the two are startled by a self-driving car—that quote being Google’s response, in so many words, to anyone who oppose its ideas. But not everything's rosy for the bright young things running around underfoot, either: The idea of full-time employment seems like an unattainable dream. Billy suggests their pessimism might just be a matter of perception. "It's not how we see it," says the perky intern Neha. "It's just the way things are now." When the intern class picks teams—the program, unrealistically, is a Hunger Games-style competition for real jobs—Nick and Billy are swept together with the other misfits who resent their presence.

Hijinks ensue, villains are vanquished, bonds are formed, boys become men (courtesy of the obligatory, gratuitously long strip-club sequence). In the end, the team triumphs not by feats of technical prowess, but by selling Google's products to a grizzled pizza parlor proprietor who's been ravaged by competition from the giant chains. The pitch: With the power of analytics, targeted advertising, and geolocation, he can expand the franchise without sacrificing the farmers-market quality of his ingredients.

"Everybody's searching for something," Billy tells Sal, the pizza guy. "They're searching for you! We just want to help them find you."

That, neatly wrapped in a sentimental bow, is Google's best way of explaining itself to skeptics who say that technology is stealing all our jobs and turning the non-technical into serfs. Sure, centrally organizing the world's information and (usually) providing it for free might get rid of gatekeepers like salespeople and realtors and travel agents. But it also empowers the creators of stuff—pizza, journalism, pottery, whatever—and we consumers have nothing to fear but having too much to choose from (and Google makes that easier too).