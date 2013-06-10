The premise for The Purge is audacious, very American, and wounding. Along the way, the picture gives signs of faltering: Will it settle for being one more episode in the saga of threatened family movies? Then it rallies, reapplies its bite, and rates as one of the most political mainstream American movies since… well, we’ll come back to that. Now, if that word “political” seems off-putting, don’t worry movie-goers. The Purge has the wicked wit to include all the blood and gunplay you could wish for. Moreover, the closer it gets to being a sleeper hit, the more insidious its politics become. Sure it’s a bloodbath, but the bath is as scathing as acid.

The year is 2022 (only nine years away) and the place is any affluent, suburban situation where the best houses are palaces of luxury and anonymity. The jewel of the neighborhood belongs to the Sandins, and it is the best because James Sandin (Ethan Hawke) is an expert in the domestic security business. He can give you a set-up guaranteed against robbery, or more extensive kinds of invasion. James and his wife Mary (Lena Headey) are on friendly enough terms with their community, but you do feel an undertone of envy in the neighbors—for all of them have bought the Sandin system, and they realize that that’s why the Sandin house is bigger than theirs. In addition, James has Ethan Hawke’s worried, if not haggard, look.

Is that much security really necessary in what seems a utopian America? Unemployment has fallen to 1 percent and taken crime down with it. But so much well-being leaves citizens edgy. They have no opportunity to exercise their natural hostility, their aggro, or their violence. So one night a year, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., the state has ordained “the Purge,” somewhere between sport and spiritual renewal. In those twelve hours all crime, including murder, is permitted. There will be no police, no emergency services, no God; there will be no state. That’s why respectable households like to activate the Sandin steel shutter system just before 7 p.m. and turn on the video surveillance that watches every approach.

The conceit of the purge is futuristic, yet most Americans will recognize its sardonic humor and relevance. After all, we do allow the purging of shoot-to-kill instincts in video games, bloodthirsty movies, pornography, destructive sporting events, target practice, and that ultimate arena in which a man (or a woman) can be all that they can be, the military. Beyond that, when some of us feel chronic angry energies, toward ourselves or others, we are given medication, not quite a purging but a tranquilizer. We have it all under control, we assure ourselves, though some other countries are more doubtful. So the Purge is the occasion for a drastic contest, but not so far beyond reality TV shows that we can’t feel the connection. The funniest things in The Purge are the shit-eating newscasts that honor those lost on the big night as “sacrifices” to American progress.