Last night, after being upbraided for more than a month by women’s rights groups, the legal community, and the press, the Obama administration announced that it’s willing to ditch its legal appeal to keep emergency contraception behind the counter. “U.S. Drops Bid to Limit Sales of Morning-After Pill,” proclaimed The New York Times. But that's not quite right: The White House is far from done meddling in women’s access to Plan B—and, by extension, in the scientific analysis on which the credibility of the Food and Drug Administration depends. Rather, Obama and his Justice Department have proposed an odd trade in which one version of the drug (which splits the dosage between two pills) goes behind the counter while the other (all in one pill) hits the shelves.

Those who want to understand the complicated legal distinction between the two versions of the pill should read this great piece of reporting from Sarah Kliff at The Washington Post. But the medical distinction is nil, and the president’s argument—that we should be especially concerned about younger girls getting their hands on the two-pill version without a prescription because they won’t understand how to take it (two steps! so complicated!)—is roundly contradicted by clinical trials. It also violates the FDA’s findings and the federal judge’s ruling that the two versions of the pill are medically identical, and that both are safe, effective, and easy to use enough that they shouldn’t require a prescription. To say otherwise is to continue inserting politics into a process where it doesn’t belong, and to subject women’s healthcare to an absurd game of hoop-jumping that other kinds of medicine would never have to endure.

As far as where the Plan B rigmarole travels from here: Edward Korman, the judge who lambasted the administration for its “strong showing of bad faith and improper political influence,” would have to agree that the administration’s workaround satisfies his order. If he does, then Teva, the manufacturer of the brand name Plan B One Step, would send an application to the FDA, a formality that would be approved, most likely, this summer.

If he doesn’t, the administration may not drop its legal fight after all. In short, it’s far too early to pop the champagne.