By some cosmic accident, the titular character of Elizabeth Silver's debut novel, The Execution of Noa P. Singleton, has had over a decade to wrestle with a version of the “likability” problem. “In this world,” Noa begins her first-person confession, “you are either good or evil. If not, then a court or a teacher or a parent is bound to tag your identity before you've had a chance to figure it out on your own.” That world is death row—where Noa has been since the age of 25, when she was convicted of the murder of another woman. During the trial, Noa kept silent, a puzzling strategy after pleading not-guilty. Her behavior seems even stranger to the young lawyer determined to visit her for the final six months before her execution—“X-Day”—and to find some way to keep her alive.

“If I were to offer an explanation of why I did what I did, half of the public wouldn't believe it, and the other half wouldn't think it changed a thing,” Noa tells the reader early in her written monologue. Everyone else—especially the victim's lawyer mother, Marlene—is “so fascinated with the accursed 'why'” of Noa's crime, “as if it were born in some petri dish, fused together by the toxic roots of my genetic tree.” From the first, Noa does not appear to care. She certainly doesn't demand the reader like her.

The wonderful contradiction of the antiheroine is that she cannot help but narrate her story unreliably, most of all to herself. Noa may accept her fate to die by the State of Pennsylvania's hand. But the closer she is to X-Day, the more anxious she grows to commit something resembling the truth to pen and paper, lest her greatest fear—“that I'll just be nameless. And then nobody will remember Noa P. Singleton”—come true.

Noa's voice is so pungent and potent as she describes the facts and pooh-poohs the theories of her criminality that it's a small letdown when Silver switches perspectives to Marlene. In letters to her dead daughter, Marlene relates her side of the story—the overwhelming grief, the unrelenting anger, the desire for retribution—and her tangled, almost familial connections with Noa. Despite the awkward contrivance of the epistolary device, Silver clearly conveys how Marlene's maternal instinct leads her down a spiral of increasingly corrupt misdeeds that casts her in as much, if not more, of a guilty light than Noa. As a result, we realize the tragic flaw both women share, which is that protecting our loved ones produces greater catastrophe than letting people be. The effect blurs our ability to delineate between criminal and victim, shattering the “mucous-thin terrain where most of life resides.”

A.S.A. Harrison manages the double-perspective feat with greater narrative consistency in her debut, The Silent Wife. Each alternating chapter adds escalating character revelation, fitting since The Silent Wife presents a long-term coupling that seems unimpeachable on the outside but is slowly rotting from within. (Full disclosure: Harrison and I shared an editor at Penguin.) The protagonist (dubbed “Her” in chapter headers) is Jodi Brett, a therapist of the Adler School—which concerns itself with advancing positive social change and impact —whose life revolves around orderly routine: walking the dog, cooking luxurious meals, seeing clients in her penthouse apartment overlooking the Chicago waterfront. The other half of the couple (“Him) is Todd Gilbert, head of a construction firm, accustomed to life's finer things, and careful to keep his affairs away from Jodi's willfully blind eye.