One smart way to reduce loan burdens is to encourage the use of income-based repayment, perhaps by changing the default rule. And the truth is that the income-based repayment program itself should be reformed so that it no longer encourages graduate programs (especially law schools) to charge hefty fees and then leave taxpayers holding the bag. The 20-year repayment period also arguably provides more support than needed for high-income earners.

All of this said, the income-based program still targets struggling borrowers better than subsidized interest rates. By definition, income-based repayment benefits go to students based on their incomes after they graduate, when they actually need to repay their loans. By contrast, the interest subsidy now at issue is provided to students based on their family’s incomes before college. That isn’t when anybody actually repays their loans. A poor kid who becomes a hedge fund manager still gets the benefit, while a kid from a well-to-do family who chooses public service and hits hard times does not. That doesn’t make sense.

Even in the long-ago era of budget surpluses, the smart answer to rising student debt would never have been raising student subsidies. College costs have risen far faster than inflation, by some measures faster than health costs. Barely half of students finish their degrees within six years, and nearly one in five schools has a negative return. The key for higher education is to increase its productivity so that more students complete an education that costs less, is worth more, or both. That’s easier said than done, but pressure for better results is now coming from online providers. Obama also wants pressure to come from an aid allocation process that links schools’ aid to students’ outcomes. There are probably other good ideas to incentivize greater productivity. Unlike simply lifting student aid subsidies, these approaches can reduce debt burdens without raising taxpayer burdens.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is advocating cutting student interest rates even lower than the rest of the party based on a flawed analogy with loans to banks, says “the federal government is making a profit from our students.” But the federal government is not a profit-making business. The money the Treasury gets from students goes to pay its (our) bills. With interest rates tied to Treasury bills as in both Obama's and Republicans’ plans, students are still getting a good deal on federal student loans. They offer lower rates and better terms than most banks’ loans to students, who typically lack collateral or work history. Keeping interest rates lower than they need to be inevitably shortchanges other priorities.

Last year, Congress paid for the one-year interest rate extension in part by reducing the period for which a student is eligible for a subsidized loan, from six years to four years for bachelor’s degree candidates. That was a good idea, since cutting off the subsidy sooner could encourage students to finish school faster. But Obama originally proposed to use the $1.2 billion in savings to forestall coming cuts in Pell Grants due to funding shortfalls in that program, and Pell Grants do far more than interest subsidies to help students in need attend and finish college.

Obama’s budget this year has $18 billion in smart student-aid savings that would be dedicated to protecting Pell Grants. Unlike last year, those savings should go where they are supposed to go. (And unlike in the current Republican proposals, any savings from loan changes should go into Pell Grants or other priorities.) If Democrats continue running last year’s play, they will end up with last year’s outcome, siphoning off savings that should be used for more pressing needs.