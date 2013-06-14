In portraying these high priestesses, the film is merciless. The Real Housewives of late Rome may have lived in such self-venerating opulence. Every surface, it seems, of Paris Hilton’s house in The Bling Ring (which was indeed filmed in Hilton’s real house), is painted, plastered, or upholstered with her portrait. This is the Vatican of the Ring’s materio-narcissism, to which they return over and over before the owner ever even notices anything missing, and they continually gasp in admiration at the quantity of Hilton’s “stuff.” They fall upon the jewelry, on the stuffed closets and the room of shoes in a religious ardor, taking giddy Eucharist, only slightly checked by adolescent nonchalance.

But these are low-hanging fruit on the most noisome vine. To savage these characters and the cult of celebrity in a polemic would be as compelling as tearing into a grounded piñata with a machete. Coppola’s is, instead, a far more sly and compassionate angle, nearly meshing with the characters’ points of view—though shaded here and there with unavoidable ironic distance for the choice comedic bits, as when one character, Marc (Israel Broussard), tells the writer for Vanity Fair that he never thought of himself as being “A-lister-good-looking.” And if this makes it somewhat moving to see Marc later in his County Blues (well, actually Oranges), that makes the film’s accomplishment even more marvelous. But this is not a fable where the virtuous characters profit in correlation to their virtuousness and the wicked meet their comeuppance; this is our SMH reality, where they all end up on E!

And if The Bling Ring rarely dips into deeper character study—perhaps because these characters themselves lack the requisite depth—and thus lacks the strumming emotional poignancy of her earlier work, it affords Coppola slack to cast a wider net and stage her boldest social commentary. It is, even more than Marie, Coppola’s most direct indictment of our hollow modern materialism—among the best that American cinema has given us—and her latest evisceration of the lifestyles of the rich and famous, which she began, caustically, in Lost in Translation and expanded on with Somewhere. Coppola is nearly in Coen-brother country here, knitting together comedy, tension, and absurdity in a story about hapless criminals on a rampage. But her treatment of present-day kids of privilege, moving effortlessly within their vernacular as they celebrate their cache, as they bicker and boast, feels uniquely hers, done with that lightness of movement and the same intimacy with which we dropped in on the Lisbon girls, or Charlotte, or Marie and her entourage.

“Everyone loved us,” Marc says just before the Ring’s fall, squirreling away his haul in a garage. “We had all of these beautiful, gorgeous things.” There is no wink here, none of the meta-jokiness with which Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers seduced and taunted us about avarice and debauchery. If the Louboutins in The Bling Ring are shown with the same fetishistic gloss as the characters see them, Coppola is almost daring you to feel similarly covetousness and not be sickened. This film is the anti-Gatsby: There is no green light anywhere in sight. The Bling Ring is Nick Carraway trying to be a part of the parties, and stealing all those beautiful shirts himself to pretend he is Gatsby.

It is a bitter, if beautiful, pill Coppola delivers—but whether we will take it, along with our Adderall and our selfies, is another matter. At the end of The Bling Ring we may wonder if there is indeed any other world besides this one of hostile glamour. Or maybe we will just lock our doors.