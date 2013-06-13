The Supreme Court decided today that human gene sequences cannot be patented, invalidating some of Myriad Genetics's patent claims on the breast cancer genes BRCA1 and BRCA2. But it was only a partial victory for scientists and patients' rights advocates—the Court upheld the company's patents on the cDNA versions of those genes. What's cDNA? Clearly the Court doesn't understand, or else wouldn't have made such a ruling.

For a long time, biologists have known that the DNA all coiled up in your cells is mostly useless. DNA's job is to serve as a blueprint for proteins—but about 98 percent of your genetic material doesn't code for anything. When a cell's machinery goes to read the DNA, it just ignores those gibberish bits, which are called introns. (Lots of research has gone into learning about what, if any role these mysterious introns play. There are some theories, but the evidence is mixed. Humans have a ton of introns, but some species have very few and seem to function just fine.) The clean version of the blueprint, with all the junk taken out, is called complementary DNA, or cDNA.

The BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are regions that code for for proteins that help repair DNA. If these genes are mutated, then the proteins don't come out right, and the body has a harder time fixing damaged DNA—which dramatically increases a person's risk for cancer. Myriad's patents would have prevented anyone from handling the genes, or even testing for mutations in them. The Supreme Court rightly dismissed those claims. Myriad only discovered the location of those genes. It didn't create them, it found them. As Justice Sotomayor pointed out in the oral argument, the law "doesn't patent ideas."

But like most genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2 contain a ton of introns, and the Court said that its patents on the clean versions of the genes—the cDNA—are fine, even though they're basically the same thing. The reasoning that the Court used is bizarre, but to understand it, we first have to understand how cDNA is made.