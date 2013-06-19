During the fourth quarter of the instant-classic Game Six of the NBA Finals last night (one of the “two or three” best games in NBA history, said Magic Johnson), I flipped over to Twitter—it’s the way we watch now—and refreshed several minutes’ worth of tweets. I then time-traveled: As I scrolled down, going from present to very recent past, LeBron James, the best basketball player in the world, changed from the hero who saved his team and sent the series against the San Antonio Spurs to a Game Seven (which is what happened, in an overtime victory) to, just a few minutes before, a choke artist whose passivity and missed shots looked likely to cost the Miami Heat their second Finals in three seasons.

James had been strangely passive much of the game, and had missed most of his shots. Also, he lost his iconic headband right around the time he started playing like a man possessed, prompting, among other things, 107 parody feeds (@BronHeadBand, @lebronsheadband) and 100 times as many tweets about how that is what jump-started him (we will be talking about whether he will wear it during Game Seven for the next 36 hours, which is insane). But the Twitter discourse was most of all yet another example of our irresistible propensity to take the discrete acts in this man’s career and build them into one overarching Bildungsroman.

This is much, much more our fault than we typically prefer to blame ourselves for. For the first part of his career, LeBron James largely shut up and played. It was for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers—hometown boy made good!—but it’s not like he rigged the draft to make sure that would happen (that was obviously outgoing commissioner David Stern, duh). During his time in Cleveland, he “only” reached one Finals, but Mo Williams was his starting point guard for much of that stretch and the rest of his supporting cast was similarly un-endowed, and his coach was the thoroughly mediocre Mike Brown. In his last four seasons in Cleveland, he lost one Finals (to a much, much better Spurs team), one conference finals (to the well-coached Orlando Magic, and despite making this shot), and two conference semi-finals (to two savvy, veteran, brilliant-on-defense Boston Celtics squads). He also won two regular season MVPs. The Decision happened—okay, that we were allowed to narrativize—and now, with three seasons with the Heat, he has won another two MVPs, reached three Finals, and won one, with number two perhaps coming Thursday night.

Many of the games have been exciting, but as a career, this is actually not the stuff of high drama. Transcendent player does transcendent things, but the limits of the rest of his team in a team sport hold him back; he moves to a better team; on better team and entering his prime, he plays even better, and his team does better, if not perfectly. I just described what is, for someone of James’ talents, one of the least unlikely career trajectories ever. Yet we treat every step like a novelty. (Including me? Of course.) And no other player in the league, probably in all of sports, enjoys this indecency.