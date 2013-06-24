By not striking down the University of Texas’s affirmative action program on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court seemed to preserve some legal room for using racial and gender preferences to create diversity in public education. The same is true of that other American institution where such preferences still play a significant role: the military. In fact, as it reels from a sexual-assault scandal and introduces women to combat roles, the military should be even more aggressive with affirmative action.

The military has long been committed to the principle that “an all-volunteer force must represent the country it defends.” Although the military was once as segregated as any part of America, the needs of war forced it to integrate more quickly than most institutions. In part through aggressive integration goals imposed on unit commanders and heavy minority recruitment at the service academies, officer candidate schools, and ROTC programs, the military transformed itself from a heavily segregated, race-riot-burdened institution in the early 1970s to a widely-praised example of successful racial integration by the late 1980s. Most of these policies, which enabled outstanding leaders such as General Colin Powell to rise rapidly through the ranks, continue in some form today.

But the military still has a long way to go before it truly reflects the nation it serves. Despite substantial progress, racial minorities remain underrepresented in upper ranks. But the gender imbalance is even more dramatic. While the number of women increased from 1 percent of the armed forces in 1960 to 10 percent by the mid-1980s, it has plateaued at about 15 percent since 2009. Men still dominate both senior enlisted and senior officer positions.

The dearth of women in leadership roles is not just an optics problem. It undermines effectiveness, inhibiting the recruitment and retention of talented women who are repulsed by a male-dominated culture. General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has himself identified the vast gender disparity in command positions as a key cause of the sexual-assault crisis: “I believe it’s because we’ve had separate classes of military personnel, at some level,” he said last month.