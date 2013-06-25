The EPA, in writing its new rules, will be working off of a provision of the Clean Air Act that is broadly written and little-used. On the upside, this gives the Obama administration the chance to try out novel forms of regulation—the EPA could propose that a state which didn't want to meet new emission standards by retrofitting its power plants could tackle other sources of greenhouse gases instead. "It's discretion at its height," said Heinzerling.

But on the other hand, she added, "If you're working on a pretty clean canvas, people can say there's no sign about what's acceptable." And so, Hawkins said, "We expect the industry to argue that EPA only has authority to set standards based on hardware that could be applied to power plants—that it cannot rely on techniques like increasing clean electricity generation as a way of complying with the standard." Recently, Robert Wyman, an attorney for a group of power plant owners, made a related argument: That the EPA does not have the authority to differentiate between states. If a court agreed, that could preclude the option EPA is said to be exploring to develop different plans for each state to meet new emissions caps.

The EPA didn’t think through the costs of its new regulations.

The Clean Air Act requires the EPA to take cost and feasibility into account when writing new regulations like these, and make sure that the cost to the regulated industry is a reasonable one.

Of course, that leaves the door open for power plant owners to challenge the EPA's math. This line of argument has already persuaded the D.C. Circuit to kill the EPA's limits on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emitted by power plants, in 2011; the court found that that rule would be too costly for power plants to bear in the time the EPA was allowing. It's the same attack power groups have launched on an EPA rule regulating mercury emissions from coal plants. And the argument is so politically damaging that the threat of it is part of what caused the EPA to delay rules on new coal-fired power plants earlier this year—opting to consider rewriting them so they were not so stringent.