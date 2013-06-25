Based on Brenda Williams’ experience in South Carolina, it is indisputable that Ginsburg’s reading is correct: things would be a lot worse without the VRA. As Williams set out to help patients without the photo IDs required by the new law—state officials estimated there were 180,000 residents in that category—she found person after person for whom getting the ID would be a struggle. There was Thelma Hodge, a 76-year-old who lacked a birth certificate—when Williams called the local health department about getting one, she says she was told to "contact vital statistics." That led to a call to a company called VitalChek, which has rights to a national registry of birth certificates and charges $30 for a copy, plus a $12.95 handling fee, plus $9.75 shipping—a total of $64.70. Williams put it on her credit card, as she would for many of the other 100-plus people whom she helped secure IDs.

Amanda Wolfe, 28, not only did not have a birth certificate but did not know who her birth parents were. Naomi Gordon’s birth certificate but it misspelled her first name as "Lmnoie," the apparent result of having been birthed six decades ago by a midwife with sloppy or poor writing skills. Her brother Raymond Rutherford had his name misspelled as Rayman; his only photo ID was one he'd bought from the local liquor store in 1976 for $10. Junior Glover, 78, had his birth recorded only in a family Bible that was destroyed in a fire in 1989. Clyde Daniels had a birth certificate but no proof of his address, as all his household records were in his wife's name.

In the meantime, Williams was getting signals from local power-brokers about what they made of her activism. On April 19, 2011, she received an e-mail from Phillip Lowe, a Republican state representative whom she had contacted about funding for her efforts to get IDs for residents. Lowe e-mailed right back: "I have a way of funding your operation and solving all the name change problems. Ask all the people needing to change their name to come to a free legal seminar. Have [the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division] run a free background check. If any turn up in the most wanted list, you will get the reward. :)" Her local state representative was jokingly assuming that those she was helping were being sought for crimes.

Lowe’s remark, which he swore to me was meant in jest, pales next to others from Southern Republican legislators. His colleague in the South Carolina State House, Alan Clemmons, wrote “Amen” in response to a constituent who e-mailed to complain that black voters would be “like a swarm of bees going after a watermelon” if they were offered a monetary reward for obtaining photo identification. In Florida, State Senator Mike Bennett said he didn’t “have any problem making [voting] harder.” He explained: “I want the people in the state of Florida to want to vote as bad as that person in Africa who is willing to walk two hundred miles for that opportunity he’s never had before in his life. This should not be easy.”

This is the universe that John Roberts and four fellow justices—including one who grew up surrounded by the legacy of Jim Crow—have decided no longer requires special scrutiny. Their ruling leaves open the possibility that Congress could come up with new standards by which to require federal pre-clearance of voting laws, but the justices know that the odds of today’s Congress agreeing on that are as good as the odds of an ice cube on a Birmingham pavement in mid-July. (It's worth noting that Roberts has left quite a legacy for low-income Southern blacks: not just the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, but also the ruling last year making optional the expansion of Medicaid, which has had a particularly big impact on poor residents of Southern states.)