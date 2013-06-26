If you’re going to evaluate the success of your admissions process in terms of how many minority group members it produces, then it is silly to forbid explicit consideration of race in the process. The best way to increase the number of minority students is to look for, recruit and admit minority students. If your goal is, say, 20 percent minorities in your classrooms, what difference does it make how you get there, and why is it morally superior to pretend you’re looking at other factors when what you really care about is race? For the applicants, admissions is a black box with their applications going in one side and a “yes” or “no” coming out the other. They don’t care what goes on inside the black box.

And what does it mean to treat each applicant as an individual and not as a member of a group, while still allowing membership in that group to be a “factor,” as long as it’s not the controlling factor in any individual case? Even leaving aside all those logical U-turns, this also makes no sense. Racial identity either makes no difference or makes all the difference. Those are the only possibilities. You’re either in or out, and (like a third or fourth party in a close election) your race is a determining factor or no factor at all.

Although logically confusing, Gratz and Grutter at least seemed simple to administer. All they seemed to require is avoiding specific quotas and including a bit of mumbo-jumbo about diversity. Then along came Fisher. The Justices apparently felt they’d made it too easy, or hadn’t made themselves clear, in Grutter and Gratz. So in Fisher, they cracked the whip. When they say “strict scrutiny” (a legal term of art meaning, roughly, “this had better be good”), they mean strict scrutiny. A bit of boilerplate about diversity is not enough.

“A court may give some deference to a university’s judgment that … diversity is essential to its educational mission, provided that diversity is not defined as mere racial balancing…. However … the University must [also] prove that the means it chose to attain … diversity are narrowly tailored to its goal.” And, just in case you still don’t get it: “On this point, the University receives no deference.” The case was sent back to a lower Court with instructions to knock heads.

But what is the point of considering all those factors if you measure success by how close you come to duplicating the result of a numerical formula? And what is the point, for the Court, of forbidding the use of numerical formulas and then hoping that a more “holistic” approach will have the same result? The Court, and much of the commentary, seems enamored of “class-based” affirmative action, in which they think they see all the advantages and none of the disadvantages of the racial kind. David Brooks of the New York Times wrote Tuesday that when racial reverse discrimination goes away,