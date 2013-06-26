Kennedy’s story of love and longing, intentional injury, and constitutional rescue in Windsor is in a direct line with his critical opinion in the first substantive gay court victory in 1996, Romer v. Evans. There, in a wrenchingly moving opinion by Kennedy, the Court threw out Colorado’s popularly enacted constitutional amendment forbidding all Colorado officials from protecting gay rights. Reminding the readers of the terrible legacy of racial segregation from Plessy v. Ferguson, Kennedy intoned, “it is not in our constitutional tradition to enact laws of this sort.” The same damning rhetoric characterizes the opinion in Windsor. After Romer, as the dissenters predicted, it was just a matter of time before the Court would decriminalize homosexual sodomy (as it did in Lawrence v. Texas), and, now, take the first big step toward protecting same sex marriage. Recognizing the emotional valence of gay “longing” is crucial to this progress.

Kennedy also incidentally signaled that he did not for a minute buy the only remaining defense of the anti-gay activists: that marriage is different from any other human condition, dictated by the law of nature or the bible. Instead, the law of the land is now that marriage is a social institution, selected by the state according to its competing feelings about longing and tradition. Neutral sounding language like “The limitation of lawful marriage to heterosexual couples, which for centuries had been deemed both necessary and fundamental, came to be seen in New York and certain other States as an unjust exclusion” masks the Court’s entry into that debate, solidly on the side of the gay-rights movement.

And it wasn’t just any old benefit: “Here the State’s decision to give this class of persons the right to marry conferred upon them a dignity and status of immense import.”

For those looking for an analogy to the race cases like Loving v. Virginia, which imposed strict scrutiny on Virginia’s anti-miscegenation law, Windsor continues the development of Kennedy’s equal protection jurisprudence. There is no talk in Windsor of discrete and insular minorities or strict or rational scrutiny or any of the other increasingly outdated legal language. Following the lead suggested in Romer by Harvard’s Larry Tribe, Kennedy simply reminds the country that it is not in our constitutional tradition to enact laws that meanly seek to make things worse for people trying to lead an ordinary human life. Regardless of how insular or discrete they are.

Reading the tea leaves from Windsor, one is tempted to speculate that had the Prop 8 case, Hollingsworth v. Perry, been decided on the merits, rather than on standing, Kennedy would have made a fifth vote to strike down Prop 8 and protect same-sex marriage in all the states. That’s what hotshot lawyers Ted Olson and David Boies said they were going to do when they started the California case all those years ago.