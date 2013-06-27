The committee chairman began trying to cut off the flood of testimony around midnight, but when state troopers tried to escort women from the podium, the room filled with chants of “Let her speak!”—just as the Senate chamber would during Davis’s filibuster a few days later. In the end, the committee ran until just before 4:00 am, and adjourned with the bill still pending.

Busby believes that by burning the candle into the wee hours of the night, activists and protestors began a chain of events that made Davis’s filibuster possible. If the House bills had passed committee that Thursday as planned, they could have passed a mandated third reading and left the lower chamber on Friday. As it was, the bills didn’t pass out of committee until Friday, and with the legislature not in session on Saturday, they landed on the House floor on Sunday. So did Senate Bill 5, the subject of Davis’s eventual filibuster, which had passed through a closed-door committee.

Here, with around 60 hours left, the baton passed from citizens to House Democrats. Watson explained: “They don’t have the rule of filibuster the way we do, but they have the ability to require debate on amendments, so they spent hours offering amendments that had to be debated and discussed. They did a masterful job. My hat is off to them.” Although there was no citizen testimony on Sunday, hundreds of people who had stayed in Austin after Thursday’s hearing, or had driven hours back, watched in silence from the gallery as the session stretched, once again, late into the night.

Pressed for time, the House didn’t even vote on its own bills, but passed SB5. Since the House had reinserted a “fetal pain” bill provision—which outlaws abortions after the unconstitutionally early 20-week mark—that the Senate had originally written but then taken out, the monster of a bill had to return to the Senate for a final review. It landed there on Monday morning at 11:18 am, and, under Texas law, had to sit for 24 hours—leaving Davis just under 13 hours of the special session to fill. The Republicans made a last play for time, staging two votes to overturn the 24-hour “laying out” rule. If they had won, SB5 would definitely have passed. Davis would have been left with over 30 hours to filibuster—a near-impossible stretch given that Texas law prohibited her from eating, drinking, using the bathroom, or even leaning on a desk. As if that didn’t seal the deal, one of the eleven pro-abortion rights Democrats in the Senate was attending a service for her father, who had been killed in a car accident the week before (she came straight to the legislature after his funeral on Tuesday). It was in her name that the swing vote, an ardently anti-abortion Democrat, voted with his caucus against suspending the rule.

Which brings us to 11:18 Tuesday morning, when the sprightly Davis walked out on the floor and started talking. She was never alone. Over 1,000 men and women filled every available seat and every inch of standing room, and the steps outside the Senate. Many had been in Austin since the previous Thursday. Davis spent much of the afternoon reciting the personal testimonies of women who had been cut off at the committee hearing. She cried reading the words of a woman who lost a wanted pregnancy to a medical complication: “Instead of choosing an outfit for her to move home, I was picking out her burial gown."

At around 10:00 pm, Republicans started kvetching that Davis was breaking the filibuster rules by going off-topic: that her references to the sonograms women are required to have before an abortion, or to funding for Planned Parenthood, weren’t “germane.” The parties argued back and forth, and then, in the final minutes before midnight, Republicans decided to vote on SB5. It came right down to the wire. The people in the gallery started to yell, and the bill passed just after midnight—too late (though Republicans have attempted to change the time stamp). Conservative Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst spent the next day fulminating about the “unruly mob.” But Watson has a different take: “Those people were there all day, providing quiet moral support… Then at the end, when they saw injustice, they reacted, and it made a difference.”

Burr remembers that she was outside the hall when she heard “that eruption”: “The whole thing was really intense. We could not see; they cut the feed off. We heard the yell go out from the senate gallery, and we started to yell in support of them.” It was the sound of over 1,000 people, carrying Davis across the finish line.

Now, they have to do the whole thing all over again. It's hard to believe Texas liberals could turn people out in record numbers, or just get so darn lucky with the timing, twice in a row. Then again, as Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood (who was there watching Davis on Tuesday), proclaimed Wednesday night, “We’ve lit the fuse in Austin.” Watching the footage, it's tempting to hope she could be right.

