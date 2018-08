In a matter of hours, the Senate is going to pass a landmark piece of legislation aimed at fixing the nation's hapless immigration system. It's not the best bill, but it addresses a huge range of problems plaguing the current system. You could even argue that the mere fact of its existence is a major feat.

Undocumented immigrants as nefarious criminals

The dreaded "trigger"

The border needs securing

Initially, architects of the Gang of Eight bill thought it preposterous that the heavily militarized border needed more “securing.” But to try to attract the House Republicans, they eventually accepted a deal to nearly double current Border Patrols, by 20,000—“almost overkill,” in the words of Sen. Bob Corker. Turns out House conservatives didn't care . Without those triggers, Rep. Raul Labrador said Wednesday, extra boots on the ground don't matter. And despite the fact that many border dwellers detest the fence and the militarization of their communities, the House still intends to advance their own, still vague plans to “secure the border” before a path to citizenship can begin.

Immigration reform will cost billions

A recent CBO report showed that immigration reform would save the U.S. economy billions. But although that was supposed to increase support of the Gang of Eight bill, many Republicans in the House just don't believe it . Some even choose to believe a Heritage Foundation estimate—roundly panned even before its author was revealed to be a serial racist —that argued immigration reform would cost the U.S. economy $6.3 trillion.