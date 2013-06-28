American cop or military movies, from Dirty Harry to Rambo, tend to be right-wing: nationalistic, scornful of the rights of criminals, and disdainful of politicians and bureaucracy. But there are outliers. Steven Seagal’s first vehicle, Above the Law (1988), is—on the surface—a left-wing attack on American arrogance. Seagal plays a Chicago police detective who grows disillusioned with the torture, drug-running, and preference for right-wing dictatorship he witnessed in Vietnam. Unfortunately, these problems have followed him home. Seagal eventually dispatches all of the villains and gives a speech about the danger of empire and the virtues of republican government.

An action flick with liberal leanings has limited resources with which to take out the bad guys.

The underlying absurdity of Above the Law’s politics lies in the means by which Seagal emerges victorious. He is essentially Dirty Harry, snapping bones, delighting in the abuse of suspects, and generally employing methods not fit for a democracy. Similar ideological confusion occurs in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo; in this anti-fascist celebration of a free press, the journalist heroes get most of their information through illegal, N.S.A.-like methods. (A colleague astutely points out that the politics actually fit with the author’s quasi-anarchist streak. But the irony is at the expense of the anarchists if their methods so closely match the N.S.A.’s.)

White House Down suffers from the same problems: A left-wing action flick has limited resources with which to take out the bad guys. You might think, for instance, that the army should simply storm the White House and prevent World War III, but a knee-jerk liberal secret service agent, played gratingly by Maggie Gyllenhall, informs that this would violate the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the military’s ability to act on domestic soil. Put aside the ridiculous notion that a crisis of this nature would not allow an exception and simply focus on the fact that the movie is deeply invested in this point of view. And of course we are supposed to nod along, as good civil libertarians must. Eventually, the option of bombing the White House is raised, but the film again sides with Gyllenhall and her dovish allies who don’t want to risk the lives of the hostages. The not-so-subtle message is that conflicts can be solved with methods that do not involve overwhelming force.

But, of course this lesson doesn’t hold for Tatum and Foxx—the latter’s character is fond of saying in earlier scenes that the pen is mightier than the sword—who good-naturedly kill all their foes. Massive force—in the form of grenades and guns wielded—eventually wins the day. (Set aside that a more massive force would have prevented the entire catastrophe from spinning out of control in the first place!) At the screening I attended, the audience was rowdiest at the Air Force One–ish moments when the president began killing terrorists.

The rest of the film rotates between heavy-handedness and unintentional comedy resulting from the attempts to be politically "with it." You could be excused for thinking that we have troops stationed in Iran, since the Iran deal has something to do with us pulling our troops out of the Middle East. And you also might wonder how making peace with the largest Shiite country in the region will ensure stability in the overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim world. (The villains seem to be under the impression that Iranians are Arabs—the film has some fun with their anti-Arab bigotry—but it isn’t clear if the filmmakers are any less confused, since no one is ever corrected). In the funniest scene, Tatum’s eleven-year-old daughter asks the president how peace with Iran will bring peace to the entire Middle East and “stop the violence between Shiites and Sunnis in Southern Pakistan.” Okay, Pakistan is not in the Middle East, but the girl is on to something!