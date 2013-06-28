Unlike the issue in Shelby County, the Elections Clause is an affirmative grant of federal power over all federal elections, rather than a limited remedial mandate under the anti-discrimination norms of the 14th and 15th amendments. Per Justice Scalia: “all action under the Elections Clause displaces some element of a pre-existing state regulatory regime, because the text of the Clause confers the power to do exactly (and only) that.” In the pithy words of Judge Richard Posner, when acting under the Elections Clause, “Congress was given the whip hand.”

A new Elections Clause approach would forgo the attempt to freeze the status quo by forcing prior federal approval. Instead Congress could create a system of disclosure, as under the securities laws, making sure that all changes in voting practices for federal elections are recorded electronically with a suitable federal agency. States could implement the change after having some state official attest to why it was needed, and what would be its likely impact on voter registration, turnout, or ease of administration. This would force transparency and accountability on administrative conduct prompted by partisan or other malevolent objectives.

The advantages over the VRA are significant. First, the new approach would not be triggered by racial concerns, would not be geographically confined and would not be limited to specified practices, or even to an attempt to lock in the status quo. Second, the burden on election officials would be limited: Election administrators would be required only to electronically submit a short account of what they are actually doing. There would be no preclearance in the Section 5 sense; all changes could be implemented immediately subject to subsequent challenge and potential court injunction. Yet the combined effect of these modest provisions would be to lessen the litigation burden on those challenging suspected official misconduct—that is, mainly the candidates, individuals, and organizations that believe they are adversely affected. The critical work of spotting changes would be greatly simplified and the burdensome discovery task of establishing the state justification for conduct would be eliminated. State officials could be challenged either on the grounds that the stated reasons were pretextual or that there was insufficient correspondence between the stated aims and the means selected—either of which could be effectively scrutinized even under the relatively forgiving rational relations standard of judicial review.

Perhaps most significantly, like the securities law approach, this disclosure plus ex post challenge regime allows both private and public enforcement. In 2012, for example, almost all the efforts to ratchet up voter identification requirements or shorten voting times were defeated, almost all by private parties or public interest organizations. The Justice Department was a secondary player and the preclearance provision of the VRA was rarely implicated in the battleground arenas. At the same time, this proposal (as well as the Court’s ruling in Shelby County) leaves unaffected other parts of the VRA as well as direct constitutional challenges.

In 1965, there were few actors other than the Department of Justice could come to the rescue of beleaguered minority voters. Today that is no longer the case. A strategy aimed at relieving the litigation burden on after-the-fact challenges should not only ease the burden on private enforcement but create a corresponding deterrent effect on wayward state officials.

Samuel Issacharoff is the Reiss Professor of Constitutional Law, New York University School of Law. An extended version of this essay will appear in Harvard Law Review in November.