Oakland’s radical insight wasn’t that sabermetrics are better. It was that ignoring standard operating procedures can lead you to market inefficiencies. To take a real-life example: Kevin Youkilis was not valuable to the Athletics simply because he drew a lot of walks; he was valuable because he drew a lot of walks and did not do many of the other things that other teams looked for, and therefore was less expensive than a more accurate analysis of his talents would have made him. Actually, baseball’s walks leader in 2002 played on the other side of the Bay—it was Barry Bonds, who had the second-most walks in history that year. He was a great player from a sabermetric vantage, but also a great one from the traditional vantage—batting average, home runs, RBI—and was valued accordingly. So he would not have been a moneyball pick, even though sabermetricians would have rated him extremely highly.

Likewise for government: Spending money a bit more wisely without finding and exploiting market inefficiencies by fundamentally changing the way of doing business is not government moneyball. What would government moneyball look like? Which market inefficiencies is the federal government equipped to exploit by doing things differently? It seems to me that if Oakland’s advantage was using sabermetrics in a league still beholden to the old ways, the federal government’s advantage is that, if it wants to be, it is bigger than anything else—a bigger buyer, a bigger seller. Government moneyball would mean taking advantage of the government’s size. Yankees moneyball, in other words.

Take Obamacare’s Independent Payment Advisory Board, the 15-member “death panel” of experts whose job is to find more efficient ways for Medicare to provide for its members. What will hopefully make IPAB effective isn’t only adopting medical best practices; it is, having identified those best practices, then using Medicare’s status as by far the largest purchaser of medical services in the United States to buy in bulk and make itself cheaper through those best practices. But you know what would be even more efficient? Even bigger Medicare—the federal government using its unique size to negotiate even better drug prices and to more effectively negotiate better prices for other medical services. But obviously that is a non-starter for conservatives.

To call the Pentagon the largest American buyer of military goods is to understate matters dramatically. Instead of tripling the amount of money it hands out in no-bid contracts, the Pentagon should endeavor to use its unique stature to force more competition among contractors, in time driving costs down. But that is unlikely, given that government largesse to the defense industry is a bipartisan priority.

In countless other areas, the government could use its sheer size to drive its own costs down and improve public policy. It could buy more energy-efficient vehicles and buildings, for example, juicing demand and creating competition for cheaper energy-efficient technology while, again, saving its own money by buying at wholesale. And so on.