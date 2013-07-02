Just a couple of months after Ashley Judd decided against a hopeless quest to unseat Republican Mitch McConnell, another woman has stepped forward to challenge the Republican Senate minority leader. Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky’s secretary of state, doesn’t have Judd’s worst baggage—like asserting that breeding is “unconscionable” or describing herself as a “radical.” Lundergan Grimes is also a state-level politician who hasn’t yet taken stances on issues, giving her a chance to define herself as a conservative Democrat. But the conventional wisdom is right: Despite low approval ratings, McConnell is a favorite.

Mainstream, liberal Democrats lose in Kentucky—and lose big. That’s why Judd didn’t have a chance, and it leaves open the possibility that Lundergan Grimes could pose a more serious challenge to McConnell. But even Kentucky Democrats struggle to win federal elections. Democrats have had three solid chances to win Republican-held Senate seats over the last three cycles, and they’ve fallen short each time. They couldn’t beat a senile Jim Bunning in 2004, a TARP-supporting McConnell during the 2008 Democratic wave, and a libertarian Rand Paul in a working class, populist state.

McConnell’s last reelection campaign suggests he’ll be tough to beat. 2008 was already a tough year for Republicans, but after the economy collapsed in September, McConnell was forced to support and shepherd the Wall Street bailout. The ensuring populist backlash threatened his reelection, but McConnell still defeated Bruce Lunsford by a convincing six-point margin.

2014’s economic and political climate will be more favorable to McConnell’s reelection than it was in 2008. Kentucky has moved even further right since 2008, too. The president is deeply unpopular in Kentucky and lost by nearly 23 points in November. The president’s climate change policy, better known as the “war on coal” in this part of the country, has made it harder for down-ballot Democrats to run-up big margins in coal country—a region that Democrats need to carry by a large margin to win statewide.