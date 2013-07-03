Marche and Graff are right that no man or woman without wealth is likely to come close to “having it all”—Anne-Marie Slaughter’s now-famous term for balancing a rewarding career with a rewarding home life—without extensive government support. But they offer little evidence that, should such a utopia be achieved, men and women will suddenly break free of millennia-old, deeply ingrained gender roles—roles that take their most basic cues from none other than biology itself. The best such a utopia could hope for would be to enable widespread equality in parenthood (it might also reduce the number of single mothers). It will take additional, non-economic incentives—different expectations, stronger social pressures—to achieve it.

I also worry that Graff is too optimistic when she concludes of young men, “They may not call themselves feminists, but they see women, home, work, and family very differently than their fathers did.” This may be true, but it will only benefit these young men and their partners up to a point. If we do not encourage young men to talk about being fathers well before they actually are fathers, then as they progress in their careers (control over fertility and the continued trend of later marriages means they can progress further and further), they may find themselves unprepared, from a professional perspective, to organize their lives in such a way that will allow them to become the kinds of fathers they would like to be.

Marche is perceptive in noting that our “hollow patriarchy”—a fine phrase—was brought on by economic trends that favor equality between the sexes, and in some cases actually favor women. “The edifice is patriarchal,” he writes, “while the majority of its occupants approach egalitarianism.” Yet I wish he had asked himself: If the patriarchy is so hollow, then why does it persist? The answer, of course, is that economics aren’t everything. The patriarchy is reinforced by television and movies, by sports and entertainment, and by family and friends; and therefore taking down that patriarchy will require more than dollars and cents.

A couple weeks ago, I attended a New America Foundation panel on “Working Parenthood,” and it further convinced me not only that men are not talking about this issue—“working parenthood”—enough, but that such a conversation is eventually necessary. All four panelists were women, as were the vast majority of attendees; when I raised my hand to ask a question, one of the panelists said, jocularly and welcomingly, “Ah! A male voice!” They discussed economics and other material circumstances such as the availability of maternity and paternity leave. But cultural factors were also a topic. One panelist quoted a French friend of hers saying, “We need the state to be feminist because our husbands won’t be,” which hints that the interplay between state support and culture is more sophisticated than Marche and Graff take it to be.

Jessica Grose, a writer at Slate’s XX Factor and the panel’s moderator, admitted of the parenting discussion that even after years of working in “women’s magazines” as well as having gotten married, “I wasn’t clued into it until I became pregnant, which I think is part of the problem.” If she wasn’t clued in, imagine how clued in your average unmarried young man must be. Petitioning the government for a redress of our grievances will not solve that.