Alain Resnais, now 91, presents what he calls his final film. A pleasure, of course, to see that Resnais, one of the leading figures of the French New Wave in the 1950s and 1960s, is on hand still to present a new work and to see that he is still a director of what must be called sophistication. Decades ago Hiroshima Mon Amour and Last Year at Marienbad provoked fervent controversy through their ingenuity but were generally seen as serious attempts by a gifted man to take films into other dimensions. Explorations of structure still hold him.

You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet brings its own surprises. Resnais has turned to a famous play, Eurydice, written by Jean Anouilh in 1941, and has asked Laurent Herbiet to help him fashion a framework for it that will serve as a kind of professional farewell for him. So we begin with a play that is already a modern version of the Orpheus-Eurydice legend and move through more revisions. The film opens with a series of calls to elderly famous French actors informing them that the playwright Antoine d’Anthac has died and that he wanted them to come to his house for the reading of his will and funeral service. (D’Anthac turns out to be a pseudonym for Anouilh, to facilitate the story.) They all arrive at this huge house—Lambert Wilson, Sabine Azéma, Michel Piccoli, and others—and are told that they are the first to see a large videoscope of a provincial theater’s rehearsal of Eurydice, a play they have all been in themselves and which Resnais has done with some of them.

This, then, is Resnais’s core idea, the interplay of a rehearsal of this famous play with actors who have been in it—combining a sentimental visit to the past with two planes of reality—the rehearsal that is going on and the memories of these older actors’ remembrance of it. We see moments of the play done by different actors, all those moments beautifully acted. We understand what we are seeing, but we are not as moved as we are meant to be because few of these actors are known to us, nor (probably) is the play. What affects us most is Resnais’s ingenious idea.

And that affect is magnified by a surprise ending. We are left at the last more with gratitude to Resnais and his career, than actually being as moved as we are meant to be by this film.