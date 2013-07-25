But now there is Blue Jasmine, which seems to me the best film he has ever made. On the face of it, this is more of the recent Woody, a new leg in his grand tour of chic locations—London, Barcelona, Paris, and Rome—which arrives in San Francisco. But Blue Jasmine doesn’t tick off the tourist sites in that city. It prefers colorful seediness and hard-up situations. This is the first American city other than New York that Woody has used as a setting. You should make special allowance for Annie Hall’s snippy attitude toward Los Angeles, but Hollywood Ending was all filmed in New York; and while Sweet and Lowdown claimed Chicago, it was shot at the Astoria Studios. Allen has never admitted the equal rights of another American city. And yet, while the other recent travel films dug into the look and the legend of their cities, Blue Jasmine could actually take place wherever people have trouble. It doesn’t need San Francisco any more than Vertigo did. Breakdown happens anywhere.





Jasmine seldom wears blue. She prefers regal gold, white, and tan. But she is a wreck. She flies into San Francisco (without a glimpse of the famous bridges) to seek refuge with her “sister,” Ginger. Those names tell us how apart they are, and Jasmine is quick to assure anyone that they were both adopted from different parents. So, at the outset, Allen is doing something he has seldom done before: he gets into class. Jasmine is a penniless socialite (who still flew first class). Ginger works as a check-out clerk at a neighborhood market; she has two overweight sons; a loud, vulgar boyfriend; and a cramped apartment. She might be a cliché blue-collar single mother, but Sally Hawkins brings all her untidy warmth and generosity to humanize the part.

And Jasmine needs kindness, as well as a job and somewhere to live after fleeing Manhattan. She had been married to Hal, a shark made out of full-court press charm and money, until suddenly his act evaporated. He was a cheat: he slept with most women he encountered and he was the instrument of a Madoff-like commercial fraud. His crimes may not be on quite that scale, though he ate up the precious $200,000 Ginger and her ex-husband, Augie, won in the lottery. Did Jasmine know about the cheating, or had she long ago perfected the habit of learning not to look? She talks to strangers without noticing whether they are listening or not. She is stupid, self-centered, and not kind, awash in vodka, Xanax, and self-delusion.

Jasmine is played by Cate Blanchett and, while the year is only half over, I cannot believe that she will not get an Oscar nomination. This passionate actress has never made so unsympathetic a character so overwhelming and human. But in the process she has prompted something the Mariel Hemingway character asked of Woody in Manhattan: have a little faith in people. All too often, Allen has had the chronic habit of making condescending fun of his characters. Putting himself in the films with them was an insidious part of that. But here, in a whole film, he has respected the emotional life of his characters, and gone as far as tragedy.

Jasmine has panicky hopes of a new life, and she comes close, but when she meets a new man (the weakest figure in the story), she cannot help but lie to him, and he cannot deal with that. So this woman who has had Edison’s medicine (electroshock treatment) and medication, and who has the good fortune to have such a “sister” as Ginger, has lost everything, because her life was founded on money, cheating, and not noticing. Allen does not turn this into a socioeconomic analysis, but a subtle story, fragmented by telling flashbacks, makes the case as clear as the imminent collapse of Russia in Uncle Vanya or Three Sisters.