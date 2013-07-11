Aside from the generally more violent atmosphere, it is unclear how the Muslim Brotherhood will react to this massive political setback. At a minimum there will be a profound Islamist rethinking of the value of political action, but the Brotherhood, unlike related groups such as Hamas, has not used violence for more than 40 years and is not prone to quick pivots. There is a long tradition, however, of individuals and subgroups leaving the Brotherhood to pursue more extreme and violent activity (notably al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, as well as those who formed Islamic Jihad and the Islamic Gama'at), while others have left to pursue peaceful political activity (inter alia the Wasat and Strong Egypt parties).

For now, the Egyptian military and transition government seem to be sending a double signal to the Brotherhood. They are speaking at the same time the language of political inclusion—for example, announcing a reconciliation initiative called “One Nation” aimed at reintegrating Islamists into politics—and of repression. Morsi himself remains in detention by the Republican Guard, while there are daily reports of the planned arrest of senior Brotherhood figures including Supreme Guide Mohamed Badei, Deputy Guide Khairat al-Shater, and Freedom and Justice Party head Saad el-Katatni. Possible charges include ordering the use of lethal force against demonstrators at Brotherhood headquarters, breaking out of prison during the 2011 revolution, and insulting the judiciary. The most recent allegations stem from an incident at the Republican Guard headquarters on July 8, in which at least 51 (some estimate as many as 84) protesters in a sit-in and three security officers were killed, and hundreds were injured, with live fire and birdshot. An investigation reportedly is ongoing, but whoever provoked the fight, it is a disturbing indication of the sort of violence to come, which might well trigger or justify mass arrests of Brotherhood supporters.

What could easily happen is a return to the sort of low-level insurgency and domestic terrorism that plagued Egypt during the 1980s and especially the 1990s. That period saw the 1981 assassination of President Anwar Sadat, a 1995 unsuccessful attempt on Mubarak’s life, a 1997 attack in which 58 tourists and four Egyptians were killed in Luxor, and many other incidents in which jihadi Islamists targeted Christians, liberals, foreigners, and government officials. Tens of thousands of Islamists were imprisoned, often for lengthy periods without charge. The Sinai will probably become much more dangerous than it already has, further setting back efforts to restart tourism and get the economy on track. Clashes between Islamist demonstrators and security forces are likely to continue, and those between armed Islamist and secular gangs might become common.

Will the post-Morsi violence become an actual civil war? Several more shoes would have to drop—a return to arms of the so-called repentant former jihadis, the drift toward extremism of more Brotherhood members, the formation of more and larger armed Islamist units in lightly governed areas of Egypt, such as Sinai and the Western Desert­—to bring about that unhappy prospect. But it can no longer be excluded altogether.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s political kaleidoscope will continue to shift, confounding attempts to predict what is coming next (remember how the Brotherhood was unstoppable and going to rule for decades?). It helps to remember that there are not two but at least three major sides—Islamists, secularists, and the state itself—in this fluid game. On the surface, it seems that for now the state and secularists are teamed up against Islamists, but even that is illusory; as Nathan Brown notes, the Salafi Nour Party got its favorite article on Sharia right up front in the interim constitutional declaration.