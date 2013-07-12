When Fruitvale does directly invoke race, it is quiet, sometimes funny, and potent in a sidelong way. Oscar’s sister asks him to buy a card for their mother’s birthday, commanding, “Don't get me no fake-ass card with no white people on it”; Oscar promptly goes out and buys a card with the cheesiest illustration of a white family that he can find. The white character who spends the most time on screen is a customer at a market where Oscar used to work. When she comes in asking clueless questions about how to fry fish and Oscar sidles up to help, she gives him the kind of cold shoulder usually reserved for drunks on the bus—until he charms her by calling his grandmother for advice. Racism, in this scene, results in awkwardness rather than harm—but we’re reminded that this is seldom the case when, in a turn that would be too neat if it weren’t so compelling, the young woman is among the horrified onlookers who whip out their phones when Oscar is shot. In the moments afterward, she yells at a cop, “What did you do to him?” It’s not so much an indictment as a statement of her distance from Oscar and his world: She is truly incredulous.

It’s characteristic of this movie that its most eloquent statement about race doesn’t mention it at all. In a tragically unlucky series of events, it is Oscar’s mother Wanda (played by Octavia Spencer of The Help fame) who urges him to take the train instead of letting his friends drive. That way, she wheedles, they can drink without having to worry. Looking at his body through a window in the hospital, she sobs, “I told him to take the train … I should have just let him drive, but I wanted to keep him safe.” Wanda’s miscalculation is a reminder that the most dangerous thing is often simply to be a young black man in America.

The film’s writer-director, Ryan Coogler, and star, Michael B. Jordan, are not only young, black, and male—they are both almost exactly the age Grant would be today. Coogler grew up in Oakland and was working in San Francisco the night Grant was shot. Jordan is best known for parts in TV series that approach race and the perils of inner city life head-on: He was Wallace, a teenaged drug dealer in The Wire; and Vince Howard, a high school quarterback with a history of delinquency in Friday Night Lights. In a recent interview, Jordan recalled the way he felt when he first learned about Grant’s shooting: “It could’ve been me. It could’ve been my brother. It could’ve been one of my friends.” This sense of personal connection is tangible.



Coogler deserves credit for paying deference to his real subject by putting him at the film’s center, and for resisting the grandiosity that would have made this a far less innovative and powerful movie. In that regard, Grant’s story offered low-hanging fruit: He was killed as America was celebrating the election of its first black president; and the white cop who shot him got a two-year sentence after claiming he mistook his gun for his Taser. (He was let out after a year.) By containing the movie in the span of a day, Coogler excludes the death’s polarizing aftermath. The cop, Johannes Mehserle, barely appears in the film, and is never named. Even the protests are just barely acknowledged before the credits roll.

The result is a movie stripped of anger. The viewer has no opportunity to feel angry, and thereby to put up a shield; the movie’s emotional spectrum stops at anxiety and grief. Even though we know what’s coming, Fruitvale softens us up for the blow, and when it comes, it hurts.