Only God Forgives, it says, and I’m not about to compete with him. Yet, it is my understanding that after the screening of this film at Cannes in May, once the booing subsided, God could not be found for comment. But who has ever seen him anywhere near the Cannes Film Festival? I’m sure he was up in the fragrant hills in a hammock. Why drag him into this odious and meretricious stupor?

Far more sensible to start with the writer-director, Nicolas Winding Refn, and his star, Ryan Gosling. A couple of years ago, there was much talk about their collaboration on a glittery, nasty but impressive piece of work called Drive. For about half the time, that film was a sharp, icy thriller, offset by a barely spoken affection between Gosling and the character played by Carey Mulligan. In the second half, it plunged into violence as if it had always known it had nowhere else to go, and let it be so horrible you had to sense an adolescent urge to shock on the part of Refn.

One allure of Drive was its pastiche authenticity. This grim story was taking place in a recognizable, if unfashionable, Los Angeles. The driving depended on what a skilled person could do with an automobile. One of the killers seemed to know how to dispose of someone quickly in an elevator (without putting the facility out of service). But the picture wasn’t realistic; it was a fantasy. Like so many endearing American movies, it endowed the fantasy with every attribute of grittiness it could think of. This is a fallacy that goes back at least as far as the Actors Studio, with its hope that naturalism would make for truth, not just histrionics, and I suspect Gosling and the others felt they were in pursuit of the real thing (truth even) instead of dressing a dream.

The ghosts in Only God Forgives believe they are in Bangkok. But Eyes Wide Shut thought it was depicting New York, if you recall. Apparently, the unit went to Bangkok; there are street scenes at night; subtitles are required here and there. The interiors are drenched in exotic red. But this is the Bangkok of comic-book back-drops and the subtext in that Anglicized name—a commercialized place that has swamped the authenticity of Thailand. The origins of “Bangkok” are obscure enough to let one believe tourist optimism was an impetus in sweeping aside the old Thai name. Similarly, the film’s “Bangkok” aspires to decadent atmosphere, not urban renewal.