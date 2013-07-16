Increased use of the filibuster traces back to the Republican Senate minority of the Clinton years and the Democratic Senate minority of the Bush years, but it’s been during the Obama Administration that the real transformation took place. Under McConnell's leadership, the filibuster has become a modern-day instrument of “nullification.” Republicans are using it to undermine laws—like those protecting consumers from banks, or guaranteeing workers the right to organize into unions—that they happen not to like. Thanks in part to a recent court ruling, rendering it effectively impossible for the president to appoint temporary agency heads unilterally, the Republican effort is succeeding. And it has grave implications for the people who depend on these laws, as my colleague Alec MacGillis reminded everybody today.

It also has grave implications for democracy. You’ve probably heard the expression, “elections have consequences.” I’d make the case that they don’t have enough consequences. If one party gets control of Congress, it should have the power to legislate—to pass bills and then be accountable for those actions at the next election. That makes the prospect of your party losing control of the Senate scarier, but that prospect should be scarier. When people vote one way or the other, those votes should translate to action—for better and for worse. It's why many of us were also calling to end the filibuster when Democrats were using it during the Bush Administration.

McConnell says he is furious about the change, and vows that it will change the Senate forever. Would that it were so. Reid has made clear he won’t try to adjust rules for filibustering legislation or judicial nominations. He simply wants up-or-down votes on presidential nominees for agencies. That’s not surprising. The filibuster has made life difficult for the present Democratic majority, but older-generation Democrats, like older-generation Republicans, still like it—in part because they can imagine a time when they might be in the minority and, as a result, take advantage of it. That Reid seems determined to push ahead with the nuclear option, despite such skittishness, tells you just how egregious McConnell’s use of the filibuster has become.

It also tells you something about Reid’s character, and not just because he appears to have united most of his fellow Democrats behind him. As my colleague Nate Cohn observed, Brian Schweitzer’s recent decision to eschew a run for Montana’s open senate seat makes Republican control of the Senate in 2015 a much more likely possibility. That would seem to give Reid plenty of reason to back off his threat. So far, at least, he hasn’t. And, as Greg Sargent noted on Monday, his caucus hasn’t budged either.

Of course, that could still change. The same source who told me about McConnell's offer said Reid was still open to alternatives. And plenty of senators are agitating for one, as dispatches from Sahil Kapur and David Weigel make clear. Among those who favor such an approach are John McCain and Carl Levin. I imagine they believe an agreement would promote the kind of respectful, civic-minded negotiation in which they’ve personally engaged over the years. It’s a lovely notion, but almost surely wrong. As Reid put it, the Senate is now a broken institution. The minority wields so much power that the majority can’t do anything at all. Reid’s nuclear option will change that situation only incrementally, but it would be a change for the better.