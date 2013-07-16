Just over two months ago, I wrote that Terry McAuliffe had to overcome a big challenge to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest: a white and old off-year electorate. In a state where Democrats are dependent on non-white and young voters, McAuliffe would need to compensate for low turnout by faring much better among white and older voters than President Obama. That made Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli a favorite in a race of two equal evils: McAuliffe might need “widespread revulsion to Cuccinelli’s candidacy but not McAuliffe’s.” Two months later, that scenario seems very realistic.

Just eleven days after that article, McAuliffe received a gift in the form of E.W. Jackson—the GOP’s nominee for Lt. Governor, who's effectively Cuccinneli’s running mate. To be blunt: Jackson is not the guy you want as your running mate. A few of his greatest hits, courtesy of TNR’s Molly Redden: “Jackson, who is black, argues that homosexuality, through HIV/AIDS, is ‘killing black men by the thousands,’ and that liberal groups supporting gay rights ‘have done more to kill black folks whom they claim so much to love than the Ku Klux Klan, lynching and slavery and Jim Crow ever did.’”

This is a big problem for Cuccinelli. The Democratic game plan was to boost turnout and run-up the margins in the moderate, well-educated suburbs of northern Virginia by depicting Cuccinelli as a cultural extremist. They certainly had ammunition. Cuccinelli defended Virginia’s anti-Sodomy laws, thinks gay marriage justifies polygamy, stated that “homosexual acts” are wrong, and he’s pro-life. But those attacks might not have been as powerful as Democrats hoped—the attacks on Governor Bob McDonnell’s cultural views didn’t stop him from winning Fairfax County. Regardless of how McAuliffe's attacks would have fared before, there's not much question that they're far more likely to resonate with Jackson on the ticket. He's reinforcing Cuccinelli's biggest weakness.

McDonnell is becoming a problem, too. Just a few months ago, McDonnell seemed like a boon to Cuccinelli’s candidacy: He had high approval ratings and was perceived as an effective governor. Now, McDonnell is embroiled in scandal, which presents big problems for Cuccinelli. The most serious problem is that Cuccinelli has at least a few ties with Mr. Williams. Democrats will play up those connections and charge that Cuccinelli is part of the problem, even if he is never implicated in the investigation. It’s possible that McAuliffe, the consummate insider, can’t take full advantage of Cuccinelli’s weakness. But this was supposed to be Cuccinelli’s big advantage—he was the prosecutor, McAuliffe the dirty dealer. Now Cuccinelli will struggle to exploit McAuliffe’s vulnerability.