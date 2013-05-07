Welcome to a non-presidential election year in the age of Obama. Last week, a new poll showed Democratic Senate candidate Ed Markey ahead of his Republican rival, Gabriel Gomez, by just 4 points in Massachusetts, reviving memories of Scott Brown’s victory in a 2010 special election. On Sunday, the flashbacks intensified when a Washington Post poll found Republican Ken Cuccinelli leading Democrat Terry McAuliffe by 5 points among registered voters, and 10 points among those certain to vote in November’s Virginia gubernatorial contest. Democrats should get used to it.

The Post poll might not be quite as bad as it seemed: 22 percent of non-white voters, versus 8 percent of white voters, were undecided, a disproportionate number that's largely responsible for McAuliffe’s deficit among registered voters. McAuliffe has 69 percent support among black voters, but in the end will win at least 85 percent of black voters, if not more. If he ultimately consolidates the minority vote, as expected, he wouldn’t be down by 5. Upcoming polls might show a tighter race, or even a McAuliffe lead, if fewer minorities are “undecided.”

But the large number of undecided non-white voters might be a sign of McAuliffe’s real problem: low minority turnout in a non-presidential election. According to the survey, McAuliffe trails by 10 points among those “certain” to vote, mainly because non-white voters just aren’t sure whether they’ll show up in November: 72 percent of whites are certain to vote, compared to just 56 percent of non-whites. Similarly, 50 percent of 18- to 39-year-olds are certain to vote, while 77 percent of seniors say they’re sure to show-up.

These gaps could narrow over the course of the campaign, but history suggests they’re likely to endure through November. In an off year, Virginia is not a blue state: It leans Republican. In Virginia’s 2009 gubernatorial election, non-whites represented 22 percent of the electorate—down 8 points from 2008, while 18- to 29-year-olds represented just 10 percent of voters, down from 21 percent in 2008. Obama comfortably won Virginia by 4 points last November, but he would have lost if the electorate was as old and white as it was in 2009. In fact, just 43 percent of voters in the ’09 gubernatorial contest said they voted for Obama, even though he won 53 percent of the vote in ’08.