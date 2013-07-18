It's been nearly a month since NSA leaker Edward Snowden landed in Moscow, en route to Ecuador. In the meantime, Vice President Joe Biden has been twisting arms around the world, Obama has gotten Putin on the horn, a dozen countries have had to make public statements denying the young Snowden asylum, a presidential plane has been grounded—for which Spain has had to apologize, Snowden has held a press conference with no journalists, and applied, finally, for temporary asylum in Russia. And yet nothing has really changed: Russia is still stuck with him, America still, hopelessly, angrily, wants him back, and Snowden has yet to leave the transit zone at Sheremetyevo. (Though he may, according to Russian reports, have to be tested for HIV, tuberculosis, and syphilis.)

The comedy of circumstance that began with his showing up, allegedly unanounced, in Moscow, has become the new reality—mostly because the Obama administration can't do anything about it. In fact, now that it's come down to really calling in those "partnership" chits to extradite Snowden, the White House is waking up to the fact that, two decades after the end of the Cold War, and even after the "reset," there are really no chits, or leverage, left to speak of.

Biden can call Ecuador's president and drive home the point that, should they take in Snowden, the U.S. will no longer be a market for Ecuador's massive flower industry. Biden could theoretically call Putin and say...what? U.S. and Russia don't have much of an economic relationship to begin with. In fact, according to the U.S. government, Russia is our "20th largest goods trading partner." Twentieth!

What about geopolitical leverage? Well, that's a tough one, mostly because all this "partnership" with Russia over Obama's two terms has been over issues for which the U.S. needs Russia, and not vice versa. Russian cooperation on Afghanistan was giving America a transit point in Ulyanovsk and letting American military planes fly to Afghanistan through Russian air space. Russia gets a little local economic boost from it in a remote part of the Russian steppe, sure, but does Russia need it? No. Does America? Definitely. Moreover, it's an issue that will be moot very soon as American troops pull out.