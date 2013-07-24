In the 1970s, Woody Allen wrote several satirical pieces for The New Republic. A selection:

The Scrolls: August 31, 1974: “And soon Job’s pastures dried up and his tongue cleaved to the roof of his mouth so he could not pronounce the word “frankincense” without getting big laughs.”

Fabulous Tales and Mythical Beasts: November 30, 1974: “Persian mythology holds that if a Nurk appears on the windowsill in the morning, a relative will either come into money or break both legs at a raffle.”

Irish Genius: February 22, 1975: “Viscous and Sons has announced publication of The Annotated Poems of Sean O’Shawn, the great Irish poet, considered by many to be the most incomprehensible and hence the finest poet of his time.”