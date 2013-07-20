I strongly suspect that tensions such as these had little to do with Silver’s departure. Although his style—among other things, he challenged MSNBC host Joe Scarborough to a $2,000 bet on the outcome of the presidential election after Scarborough questioned Silver’s methods, earning Silver a rebuke from Times public editor Margaret Sullivan—had the potential to rub people the wrong way, anyone with half a brain would have recognized his value to the Times, and that was before his forecasts were, yet again, shown to be pretty on the money when he “got” every single state right in the electoral college. Most importantly, Abramson, the boss, was a fan.

Which isn’t to say the Times is faultless. This wasn’t unpredictable: Silver’s contract had a clearly marked expiration date. The Times could have taken a page from the sports world, where small-market franchises in leagues without salary caps sign young stars to long-term contracts, in which the player sacrifices the potential to get an extremely rich second contract with one of the teams from New York or Los Angeles in exchange for the stability of guaranteed paydays (the Tampa Bay Rays’ Evan Longoria’s contract extension is a good example). 18 months ago, before Silver was vindicated again in the November 2012 elections, could the Times could have struck a similar deal with Silver and avoided his being poached by the Yankees in Bristol?

And there may have been other things around the margins that the Times could have done. For example, assistant managing editor Jim Roberts was an important patron of Silver’s; in February, he took a buyout, and his leaving cannot have helped, and it is possible it hurt. It is now up to the Times to demonstrate—as both Abramson and Leonhardt insisted to me last November—that this kind of politics coverage is also valued there.

Moreover, the resources and opportunities the Times can offer Silver are probably dwarfed by those that ESPN/ABC/Disney can. (The Times report implies that the deal is primarily with ESPN, but nobody has officially announced anything as of Saturday afternoon.) This isn’t just about money—although since ESPN pays mediocrities Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith well more than $1 million each year combined, it is not difficult to imagine Silver netting seven figures for himself. But consider the possibilities in terms of resources, branding, and things to cover. ESPN has built a magazine around personality Bill Simmons and is building a late-night show around personality Keith Olbermann. Its stars toggle relatively seamlessly from Web-writing to print writing to television to podcasts to radio. Maybe he would prefer to talk more about baseball and other sports? His book, The Signal and the Noise, spent extremely little time on politics. Silver is a noted poker buff; guess which network airs the World Series of Poker? And so on.

Meanwhile: ESPN ate its Wheaties this week. Olbermann and Silver are not like Bayless and Smith—populist demagogues whose continued employment makes a certain kind of business sense even if they leave a sour taste in the mouths of all thinking fans and executives (for which reason, I would argue that they represent stupid long-term investments). Nor are they like some of Grantland’s and ESPN The Magazine’s best writers and editors, who are simply, y’know, talented employees, whose names are unknown to all but the most jonesing of sports-media junkies. Olbermann and Silver are best-of-both-world situations: Big-name journalists who are likely to bring in good ratings and pageviews, earn plaudits from highbrow validators, and produce great stuff on a variety of platforms.

There are unanswered questions. In public and TV appearances, Silver frequently comes off as awkward and less-than-telegenic (in other words, like a writer). There is training that can help that, but still. It is also not entirely clear how well sabermetrics translates to the small screen: ESPN’s attempt to create a show around the subject, “Numbers Never Lie,” hasn’t worked. Although I am massively pro-Olbermann, he has undeniably alienated co-workers and staff at four different networks, including ESPN; that show could blow up and nobody would be surprised.

Additionally, the optics of ESPN laying off a few hundred employees last month only to hire and presumably shill out big bucks to two rock stars are crappy. But, as the man said, this is the business we’ve chosen.

It is hard to believe ESPN’s moves were not provoked somewhat by the impending threat of Fox Sports 1, the first serious contender the self-proclaimed “Worldwide Leader in Sports” has faced in quite some time. An excellent Businessweek story this week revealed that the upstart network, which launches next month, aims to compete with ESPN by selling what it called “jockularity”: “The plan is for FS1 to be the funny, irreverent, less serious sports channel,” Karl Taro Greenfeld reported. Focus groups, he added, apparently showed that “fans were growing tired of ESPN’s stat-happy approach and wanted a funnier, more irreverent take.” Olbermann and Silver are serious; at best mildly irreverent; and stat-very-happy. Their hires are a sign that ESPN considers both sports and the challenge presented by Fox Sports 1 to be no laughing matters.

