Another bit of “news” is that, according to Skipper and Silver and contra reports in both the Times and Politico, no specific decisions have been made regarding what television shows Silver will or won’t appear on. Maybe he will appear on Keith Olbermann’s forthcoming show, Skipper said, but that has not been determined. Ditto the Oscars. (Stay away! Silver did affirm later in the call that he continues to be interested in doing Oscars stuff.) They did confirm that he will do politics stuff for ABC in election years, but insisted that more specific parameters for that are to be determined.

Silver acknowledged that he had had several suitors, but wouldn’t divulge names (though he did laugh off a great question about whether Politico was one of them—the implication was that it wasn’t, but it was definitely a non-denial denial). Not all offers, he said, were to buy the site as opposed to license it. He told me that his conversations with ESPN on this track began in earnest several months ago.

The calls were most useful for drawing out the shape and ambitions of Silver’s future site, whose model, as he and Skipper said many times, is Bill Simmons’ Grantland. “That Grantland precedent was as close as anything in media,” Silver said. It, too, will be editorially independent, and it will be similarly staffed, at least once FiveThirtyEight is fully staffed up post-relaunch (Skipper pegged Grantland’s staff in “the low dozens”). It was clearly very important to Silver that he did not have to guess whether ESPN could build a Grantland-like site around him—that, instead, ESPN (and ESPN acting under the influence of Skipper) is what built Grantland.

Which is not to suggest this is foolproof. Although far from the lowest-common-denominator schtick of ESPN2’s worse abominations, Simmons’s sensibility—a combination of fratty and literary—strikes me as far more amenable to what ESPN is going for than Silver’s does. Grantland hews pretty closely to sports and pop culture, both of which, I would think, appeal to ESPN’s core demographic—young men interested in sports—more than weather and politics do. Simmons contributed regularly to (and then was on staff at) ESPN for a decade before Grantland launched, which is a big difference from Silver’s being brought onboard at the same moment that his own Grantland starts.

“Our goal is to make Silver comfortable that this is his long-term home so that he doesn’t have to do this every four years,” Skipper said at one point, as Silver laughed heartily. That was another thing. Skipper’s charm—his literary affectations, his personability—is a prominent feature of every profile (seriously, just look at the photograph accompanying this one), and is used by ESPN to burnish its image. Silver has pretty clearly been charmed: For example, he positively kvelled that when he had dinner with Skipper, the ESPN president had clearly read his book and grilled him about it.