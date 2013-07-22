For the Oscars and politics share something that sports doesn’t: a heightened magnitude of predictability. Political scientist Robert W. Erikson explained this to me about politics when I was writing about Silver last year: “If you look at the national polls and the state polls, they tend to converge on the correct answer as Election Day approaches,” he said. “If you look at polls the last week or two, why shouldn't they be accurate?” Put another way: A poll taken three days before an election is measuring something very close to the thing you are trying to forecast. Barring an October Surprise-type event, the poll and the vote should match pretty closely. This is why Silver articulated on Election Day a greater than 90 percent chance of a Barack Obama victory despite also (correctly) believing the election would be relatively close.

By contrast, in sports you can deploy forecasting techniques to predict which team is more likely to win a head-to-head contest, but there is no equivalent in politics—especially at the level of frequency—to a bad outing by a starting pitcher, a fluky fumble, a bad shooting day, an unlucky power play, a penalty kick, and all the other things that make sports exciting and unpredictable (things that would be outrageous if they took place in areas of human activity that actually matter). In sports, you cannot come nearly as close to measuring the thing you are trying to forecast. (As Erikson explained: “It’s a crapshoot in the playoffs. You have five games. Who would have predicted the Giants winning the World Series?”) This is why Silver’s record of forecasting sports outcomes is easily deemed “shaky.” There are only very few people who can actually predict sports outcomes with any kind of regularity—you can find most of them in Las Vegas—because sports resists such analysis.

In terms of predictability, the Oscars are more like politics than sports. By looking at the outcomes of prior awards—which are selected by many of the same people who vote on the Oscars—you are measuring something very close to the thing you are trying to predict. A quick example would be that in nine of the past eleven years, the Directors Guild’s pick for best picture was the film that won the Oscar.

The Atlantic Wire’s Connor Simpson noted that Silver’s Oscar projections have actually been less than stellar. He has guessed the six major categories three times, going four-for-six twice and five-for-six once. Not bad, but not great. We can expect them to get better as Silver invests more time in them (at the Times, they amounted to a blog post or two; presumably in his new job, he will be going on television to be viewed by millions). And, again, almost nobody can predict sports correctly 62.5 percent of the time; if many could, then we would have many more millionaires.

So imagine next year’s telecast. Millions tune in. Maybe many of them know who is taking home hardware for Best Actress, but a heavy perfume of suspense hangs over the evening nonetheless. Then during the red carpet pre-show, sandwiched between an interview with a beautiful actress and an attempted interview with a solipsistic director, Nate Silver, in his flat, awkward tone, appears and tells us all what is about to happen, and is right about most, if not all, of it. At best, the evening becomes rooting for or against (most likely against) this 35-year-old pundit getting things right; at worst, we shrug, flip the channel, and check Twitter to make sure we don't miss any Kanye/Taylor Swift-esque moments.