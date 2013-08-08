HBO is happy to have "The Newsroom" back for a second season, and anyone who admires Aaron Sorkin half as much as he does will be pleased, too. It’s an entertainment, like a film by Capra or Hawks, lit up with Sorkin’s cockeyed faith in the antique news business. Amid the sharp talk, the handsome people, and the ingeniously interwoven storylines, Sorkin’s delight in his own skill embraces a fanciful newsroom where so many engaging characters—the best, the brightest, and the most eccentric—are stars. So Will McAvoy is an Edward R. Murrow for today who has difficulty putting his pants on, and MacKenzie McHale (Emily Mortimer) can save an on-air crisis in seconds, and isn’t she wearing a new bra as she hurries back and forth—isn’t it emotion in motion? I wouldn’t miss “The Newsroom.” But I resist the suggestion that it has much to do with our world and our need to know. Just as “The West Wing” was Sorkin imagining himself president, “The Newsroom” is his chance to think it might be fun to run a news show.

But HBO seems less certain about what to do with a mini-series called “Burning Bush,” made for HBO by Agnieszka Holland, in Czech, about the case of Jan Palach. You may not know that name, but I’ll bet Will McAvoy could give you chapter and verse. On January 16, 1969, the twenty-year-old Palach, a student of history and political economy, used gasoline to set light to himself in Wenceslas Square in Prague. He had burns on 80 percent of his body before bystanders smothered the flames, and he died three days later. He left a note protesting the Soviet invasion of August 1968, intended to extinguish the “Prague Spring.” Palach called for the end of censorship, the closure of the Soviet newspaper Zpráva, and a general strike. His action implied that he was just first in a group that would all set fire to themselves. There were some other burnings, but it seems likely that the group plan was a myth. Still, “Burning Bush” makes “The Newsroom” look like indulged kids playing at All the President’s Men. If HBO wants their hit show, so be it. But they could take a chance on the real demoralization of Eastern Europe in 1969. After all, it has several resemblances to our America now.

But you may never see “Burning Bush”—not if you weren’t at the recent festival of Karlovy Vary, or in Prague for the television premiere—so I should spell it out for you. Notice first that Palach does not really appear. We see the young man, and then a whirl of flames in a reflective window. In the hospital, we observe the white muslin trying to protect him. Instead, we see the distraught mother and some student friends, and then we meet the lawyer, Dagmar Burešová, who reluctantly takes the case that is the action of the film. In the attempt to evade or to distort Palach’s gesture, the authorities spread the report that he was crazy—isn’t it insane to oppose the modern state? One blackguard (a Czech who was previously a KGB informer) voiced this slur and the Palach family sued him for libel. Dr. Burešová is the lawyer who decides to take their case, though she knows the remote chance of success and the guaranteed reprisals.





Agnieszka Holland is Polish by birth, the child of journalists. She lost grandparents in the Warsaw Ghetto. Her father died in mysterious circumstances when she was thirteen, after police interrogation. She went to Prague to study film, and was there for the famous spring. Later she spent six weeks in prison, and acquired fluent Czech. So she knew the city re-created in “Burning Bush”: the squat cars, the cramped flats, the cobbled alleys, the desolate rural railway stations, the grim simplicity of life, the grace in a cup of coffee, and the attention drawn to anything other than drab, gray costume. With that anonymous clothing goes the pinched guarded faces of many Czechs, accustomed to instability, dread, and the lack of hope. What prompted Palach was less a need for particular reform than the overall despair of the country. He sacrificed himself. The lawyer in the film is the only movie-like person on view in that she is played by an attractive actress, Tatiana Pauhofová. That casting may be excessive, or HBO’s longing for something good to look at. As it happens, the actress is outstanding, but we do have to buy into the equation between her looks and her virtue. It is worth knowing that Dr. Dagmar Burešová was a real person who became minister for justice under Václav Havel.