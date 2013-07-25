But wait! Ezra says the president’s aides believe “a lot of the opposition to Summers is based on bad or outdated information.” Maybe the soft-on-Wall-Street gripe expired long ago. After all, the key data point in this particular brief against Summers came in the late 1990s, when he helped persuade Treasury Secretary Bob Rubin that the government should refrain from regulating derivatives (the same financial instrument that nearly blew up the world a decade later).

There’s something to be said for this rebuttal. Based on reporting I did for my recent book, I can confirm that Summers was extremely tough on the big banks in internal administration discussions, if not the financial sector as a whole. (He still has a soft spot for brilliant hedge-fund types.) To take one example, Summers was very skeptical of the so-called stress tests that Treasury and the Fed used to determine whether the banks had enough capital to endure another downturn. He was convinced that the banks’ accounting was borderline fraudulent. It would no doubt be refreshing to have someone so skeptical of big banks ensconced in the Fed’s corner office.

On the other hand, in Summers’ case, this doesn’t really translate into populism on the subject of financial reform—in general, he’s about as far from a populist as you can get. I’m especially mystified by the idea that Summers would doggedly implement Dodd-Frank. In 2009 and early 2010, Summers was the most vocal internal opponent of the so-called Volcker Rule, which prohibits federally-backed banks from making trades for their own bottom line (which is to say, gambling with taxpayer money). When Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, a fellow early opponent of the Volcker Rule, made his peace with it and told the president he was getting on board, Summers was furious at him for this reversal. Again, it’s possible that Summers would implement and enforce the Volcker Rule with great zeal. But it’s not where I’d put my money.

As for the other key criticism of Summers—that he doesn’t play well with others, something that’s central to making the Fed work—the White House suggestion that it, too, is “outdated” strikes me as delusional or willfully ignorant. Unless Summers served in a high-ranking government job that I’m not aware of after leaving the White House in 2010, the critique seems rather perfectly up to date.

As I report in my book, Summers clashed constantly with fellow administration officials, most famously budget director Peter Orszag and White House economist Christie Romer. Often it was about matters of national urgency, and so a little heat could be forgiven. But all too frequently it arose from pure pettiness and immaturity. One example: