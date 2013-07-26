Critics, including me, have been teasing the arrival of Michael Cera's manhood—or his man-childhood, anyway—for so many years now that you’d be forgiven for thinking the actor was still a teenager, and a virgin to boot. It began with 2009’s Youth in Revolt, when Cera simultaneously played Nick Twisp, a shy virgin who meets the girl of his dreams, and Twisp’s suave, imaginary alter-ego Françoise, giving hope that “some brave studio might one day let this guy portray an actual adult.” Cera again played a teenager who meets the girl of his dreams in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, but his character split the difference between Twisp and Françoise—and thus, “for the first time suggests a credible adult version of Michael Cera.” To paraphrase a former teen-pop star, Cera was not a boy, not yet a man.

Now, after a period of quiet, he is back with two films—and the media is back to its fixation on whether his testicles have finally dropped. Playing himself in the apocalyptic horror-comedy This Is The End, Cera is the first to be killed off when he’s impaled by a lightpole; and in Crystal Fairy, he plays a gauche drug tourist in Chile. The latter prompted the OC Weekly to declare, “Michael Cera is growing up.” And earlier this month, in what I hope is both the zenith and the death of this tic, The New York Times’ David Carr was on it: “A man-child who grew up before our eyes, Mr. Cera is now 25 and in that place where many actors who were irresistible when they were young become invisible as they reach adulthood. It hasn’t gone that way for him. Instead, he is adding significant wrinkles to how people see him.”

Note that fact: Cera is 25 years old. His flushed, fleshy cheeks may not be capable of growing a full beard, but he is, by any measure except perhaps the media’s, an adult. He even looks like a 25-year-old, and that happens to be a ripe age for restless young men—again, including me—to embark on a lengthy backpacking trip in a developing country, and to spend most of that time drinking and taking drugs, as his character Jamie in Crystal Fairy does.

The subgenre of films about American backpackers is thin and littered with failure, the narratives usually falling into one of two microgenres: backpackers in danger (being imprisoned for drug smuggling in Brokedown Palace, for instance, or being kidnapped in the Taken and Hostel franchises) and backpackers in search of ... something (love in the Before films, utopia in The Beach). But in most of them you’ll find, either overtly or implicitly, one of the most grating myths in modern America: that travel engenders self-discovery. The very notion of "finding" yourself is comically absurd. You are you; there is not another version you out there in the world, just waiting to be found. And searching for this new you while, say, roaming the Amazon is liable only to make you feel more lost.